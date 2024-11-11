Kenyan doctor secures top position in Commonwealth Medical Association

The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) has achieved a remarkable milestone at the 27th Biennial Conference of the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), held from November 8th to 10th, 2024, in Chennai, India.

The event, hosted by the India Medical Association, saw Dr Joy Mugambi elected as the new Secretary General of the CMA, a role she assumes following the tenure of Prof J.A. Jayalal.

This election marks a significant achievement for KMA, with Dr Mugambi's leadership of the CMA set to further strengthen ties within the Commonwealth.

A new era of leadership for CMA

Dr Joy Mugambi’s election to the position of Secretary General was nothing short of historic, as she won with a landslide vote.

“It is an honour to represent the interests of our member nations, and I am committed to strengthening the capacities of National Medical Associations within the Commonwealth to improve health and wellbeing globally,” Dr Mugambi said following her election.

Dr Joy Mugambi Pulse Live Kenya

Her two-term service as Vice President for the East, Central and South African region has paved the way for this new chapter in her career.

Dr Mugambi’s predecessor, Prof Jayalal, now assumes the role of CMA President, following the term of Dr Muruga Raj of the Malaysia Medical Association.

The election results also marked a new leadership structure, with Dr Colin Abel of Jamaica taking over as Treasurer.

Strengthening Africa’s presence in global health leadership

The representation of African nations within the CMA has also been bolstered, with Dr Kauma Roy Tolopu, President of the Zambia Medical Association, elected as Vice President for the East, Central, and South African Region.

“I am excited to continue the work of Dr Joy Mugambi and ensure that our region’s health priorities are effectively addressed,” Dr Tolopu remarked.

Dr Joy Mugambi Pulse Live Kenya

He takes over the role from Dr Mugambi, who now moves to the Secretary General position.