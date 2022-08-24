Well-wishers raise Sh4.3 million for Hellen Wendy's family

The GoFundMe fundraiser was set up by her sister who hoped to get Sh4.6 million for repatriating her sister's body and offset her burial expenses.

At least 1,100 well-wishers contributed funds to the online fundraiser as one among good wishers donated Sh46,100 to the family.

Hellen died while swimming in Canada, where she was studying to be a nurse.

The deceased had relocated to Canada in 2019 after securing a 10-year study VISA and was in a jovial mood before tragedy struck.

With her phone recording, Wendy dived into the water severally, retreating occasionally to come back and read the comments on the live video that was being watched by her followers on social media.

She made what would be her last dive at 10 minutes and 33 seconds after she began recording herself and could be heard gasping for air and making gurgling sounds while kicking and screaming for help.

Shortly afterward, she made the last sound and the water remained still even as the video went on recording for 3 hours.

John Nyabuto, the father of the late Canada-based Kenyan nurse, broke his silence and addressed claims that the deceased had predicted her death.

Mr. Nyabuto dismissed the reports that his daughter predicted her death and urged Kenyans to ignore the claims being peddled on social media.

In an interview with The Standard, the grieving father explained that she never shared any information that she was in distress.