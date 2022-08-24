Well-wishers raise Sh4.3 million for Hellen Wendy's family

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Well-wishers raise Sh4.3 million for Hellen Wendy who drowned in Canada

Irene Okere

The family hoped to get money for repatriating Hellen Wendy's body from Canada and offset her burial expenses

Sh4.3 million shillings has been raised through online fundraising to support the family of Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who drowned in Canada last week.

The GoFundMe fundraiser was set up by her sister who hoped to get Sh4.6 million for repatriating her sister's body and offset her burial expenses.

At least 1,100 well-wishers contributed funds to the online fundraiser as one among good wishers donated Sh46,100 to the family.

Hellen died while swimming in Canada, where she was studying to be a nurse.

The deceased had relocated to Canada in 2019 after securing a 10-year study VISA and was in a jovial mood before tragedy struck.

READ :Hellen Wendy’s father speaks on her life in Canada and death in swimming pool

With her phone recording, Wendy dived into the water severally, retreating occasionally to come back and read the comments on the live video that was being watched by her followers on social media.

She made what would be her last dive at 10 minutes and 33 seconds after she began recording herself and could be heard gasping for air and making gurgling sounds while kicking and screaming for help.

Shortly afterward, she made the last sound and the water remained still even as the video went on recording for 3 hours.

John Nyabuto, the father of the late Canada-based Kenyan nurse, broke his silence and addressed claims that the deceased had predicted her death.

Mr. Nyabuto dismissed the reports that his daughter predicted her death and urged Kenyans to ignore the claims being peddled on social media.

In an interview with The Standard, the grieving father explained that she never shared any information that she was in distress.

READ :Hellen Wendy's boyfriend reveals last moments they shared

“I hear some people claiming she had said on WhatsApp that she would soon die in Canada. As her father, she never shared with me any information that suggested she was in distress or any form of trouble,” Nyabuto explained.

