Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said

The image, which was shared widely on various social media platforms, has ignited intense speculation and discussion about its significance.

The photograph, captured on Wednesday, September 6, shows him preparing to head out for the final day of the Africa Climate Summit at KICC, Nairobi.

However, it was the conspicuous presence of the briefcase labelled "N.I.S." that quickly became the focal point of attention.

President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Many Kenyans interpreted the acronym "N.I.S." to mean the National Intelligence Service, Kenya's primary intelligence agency.

Social media users wasted no time in dissecting the image, and theories and speculations began to circulate rapidly.

Kenyan netizens expressed a mix of curiosity, surprise, and concern over the image.

The photograph's viral nature prompted a wave of memes, jokes, and even conspiracy theories across various online platforms.

Reactions from Kenyans

Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they are saying Pulse Live Kenya

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

The NIS does not announce mass recruitments such as other security agencies but rather invites Kenyans to create a profile within the NIS career networks.

NIS regularly head hunts candidates for upcoming NIS career opportunities.

By creating a profile in the NIS career portal, you are not applying to an NIS position, rather, you are submitting your interest to work with the service.

“Your profile will be considered whenever positions arise within the service. Based on your profile information you may receive direct communication from the NIS to take further action,” the NIS says on its website.

Qualifications to work in NIS

The NIS recruits Kenyans with degrees, diplomas and certificates for various roles within the service.

Graduate Trainees

Kenyan degree holders wishing to join the NIS should meet the following requirements.

Prospective candidates must be aged between 22-31 years.

Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade C+ (plus) or its equivalent.

Be in possession of a degree from a recognized institution.

Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit.

Diploma Trainees

Kenyan diploma holders wishing to join the NIS should meet the following requirements.

Prospective candidates must be aged between 20-30 years.

Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade C (plain) or its equivalent.

Be in possession of a college diploma, earned over at least 18 months of study in a recognized institution.

Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit.

NIS headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Certificate Trainees

Kenyan certificate holders wishing to join the NIS should meet the following requirements.

Prospective candidates must be aged between 20-26 years.

Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade D+ or its equivalent.

Be in possession of a relevant Certificate from a recognized institution, covering at least 6 months of study.

Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit.

Background Checks

Extensive background checks are conducted on all candidates to ensure their suitability for employment in the intelligence field.

This process includes scrutinizing an applicant's criminal record, financial history, and personal associations.

