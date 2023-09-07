The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said

Denis Mwangi

As part of his daily routine, the president receives a vital flow of intelligence.

President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi

A photograph of President William Ruto in his office at State House Nairobi has taken Kenyan social media by storm after eagle-eyed netizens spotted a briefcase prominently placed on the president's desk with the label "N.I.S."

Recommended articles

The image, which was shared widely on various social media platforms, has ignited intense speculation and discussion about its significance.

The photograph, captured on Wednesday, September 6, shows him preparing to head out for the final day of the Africa Climate Summit at KICC, Nairobi.

However, it was the conspicuous presence of the briefcase labelled "N.I.S." that quickly became the focal point of attention.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Many Kenyans interpreted the acronym "N.I.S." to mean the National Intelligence Service, Kenya's primary intelligence agency.

Social media users wasted no time in dissecting the image, and theories and speculations began to circulate rapidly.

Kenyan netizens expressed a mix of curiosity, surprise, and concern over the image.

The photograph's viral nature prompted a wave of memes, jokes, and even conspiracy theories across various online platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ruto - Why Uhuru excluded me from National Security Council

Below are reactions from Kenyans

Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said
Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they are saying Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said
Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they are saying Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said
Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they are saying Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said
Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they are saying Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said
Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they are saying Pulse Live Kenya

The NIS does not announce mass recruitments such as other security agencies but rather invites Kenyans to create a profile within the NIS career networks.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIS regularly head hunts candidates for upcoming NIS career opportunities.

READ: Ruto nominates Noordin Haji for NIS Director-General job

By creating a profile in the NIS career portal, you are not applying to an NIS position, rather, you are submitting your interest to work with the service.

Your profile will be considered whenever positions arise within the service. Based on your profile information you may receive direct communication from the NIS to take further action,” the NIS says on its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIS recruits Kenyans with degrees, diplomas and certificates for various roles within the service.

Kenyan degree holders wishing to join the NIS should meet the following requirements.

  • Prospective candidates must be aged between 22-31 years. 
  • Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade C+ (plus) or its equivalent. 
  • Be in possession of a degree from a recognized institution. 
  • Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit.

READ: The Role NIS played in Kiunjuri's sacking

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan diploma holders wishing to join the NIS should meet the following requirements.

  • Prospective candidates must be aged between 20-30 years. 
  • Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade C (plain) or its equivalent. 
  • Be in possession of a college diploma, earned over at least 18 months of study in a recognized institution. 
  • Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit.
National Intelligence Service
National Intelligence Service NIS headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan certificate holders wishing to join the NIS should meet the following requirements.

  • Prospective candidates must be aged between 20-26 years. 
  • Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), mean grade D+ or its equivalent. 
  • Be in possession of a relevant Certificate from a recognized institution, covering at least 6 months of study. 
  • Must be a Kenyan citizen without a criminal record and is physically fit.

Extensive background checks are conducted on all candidates to ensure their suitability for employment in the intelligence field.

This process includes scrutinizing an applicant's criminal record, financial history, and personal associations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once selected, candidates undergo comprehensive training to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge required for intelligence operations.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pauline Njoroge gives rare praise to President Ruto

Pauline Njoroge gives rare praise to President Ruto

CS Kuria faces backlash for touting supermarket discount prices as gov't stabilisation effort

CS Kuria faces backlash for touting supermarket discount prices as gov't stabilisation effort

Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said

Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said

Jalang'o speaks out after expulsion from ODM

Jalang'o speaks out after expulsion from ODM

CS Machogu extends university fund application deadline to October 7

CS Machogu extends university fund application deadline to October 7

Well-wishers help free mother from prison to admit son to university

Well-wishers help free mother from prison to admit son to university

ODM expels Jalang'o & 4 other MPs, survivors given hefty fines of up to Sh1 million

ODM expels Jalang'o & 4 other MPs, survivors given hefty fines of up to Sh1 million

Intrigues behind Raila's unexpected arrival at KICC & change of security protocol

Intrigues behind Raila's unexpected arrival at KICC & change of security protocol

PHOTOS: Ruto hosts banquet for visiting presidents and dignitaries at State House

PHOTOS: Ruto hosts banquet for visiting presidents and dignitaries at State House

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video [Ahmed Galal]

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

Babu Owino shows kindness to broke ex-cop who was ruthless to him

Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez

Story of Colombian VP 'Nyawira': From house help to vice president

President William Ruto during the ministerial conference at the Africa Climate Summit, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

Ruto hands over Sh7 billion at KICC