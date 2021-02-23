On Tuesday, Several County Assemblies approved the Building Bridges Initiative Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020, surpassing the requisite, 24 County Assemblies to have the Draft Bill move to parliament for debate.

Following the move, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who is opposed to the proposed constitutional change asked why the proponents of the BBI were celebrating, yet no one was competing with them.

“Why are BBI promoters excited and overjoyed? When you are running on your own, how are you celebrating that you won?” tweeted Murkomen.

The legislator who is an ally of Deputy President William Ruto and the Tanga Tanga faction have insisted that the BBI is not a priority for Kenyans.

