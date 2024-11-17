Kenyans pile pressure on Catholic Church to reject Ruto's Sh5.3M donation

The president who worshiped with at the church on Sunday, November 17, 2024 made the hefty donation in the backdrop of concerns that such actions are fueling corruption in the country.

Out of the Sh5.3 million, 5 million will be used for the construction of Father’s house while the remaining Sh300,000 would be used to purchase children’s uniform.

In the wake of the protests that rocked the country for several weeks in June all through to August, with the massive donations made by politicians in the backdrop of rampant corruption in government, President Ruto boldly announced the end of public contributions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No state officer or public servant shall participate in public contributions or harambees going forward” President Ruto stated on July 5, 2024.

The donation caused a storm online with a section of netizens accusing the church of receiving money from politicians and compromising their ability to hold the government accountable and criticize it at a time when the country is facing a myriad of challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Catholic church urged to reject donation

Some called for the church to follow in the footsteps of Archbishop Philip Anyolo who rejected a car donation from Ruto.

Son of Man: That Church must reject the money. If they take it, Catholics should not waste their time talking about corruption or theft. They must forever keep their peace.

La Pulga: Hope the Church will reject the donations. If it's true, he will donate

Sodhe Chefi: @KenyaCatholics should refuse to be bribed. There's a whole ministry for special programmes that can do this within it's mandate let him put it in the budget formally

ADVERTISEMENT

Njoya John: @WilliamsRuto you speak with one mouth and the other one does completely opposite... I thought you you banned harambee and church donations?

Duke of Gatanga: @bishopmuheria Good Day, Bishop. The only righteous and rightful deed as a church would be to reject this money In Toto @Pontifex

Ruto under fire over hefty donation

Papah Jones: Hand outs have started again already!. Nkt.

Mistress: So he bans contributions by civil servants, goes ahead and breach his own directive?

ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph Masta: Very good. The president has for many years been very passionate about supporting the church and church activities.

Eric: Where does he get the money he is giving freely like that without planning