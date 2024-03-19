The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
KU student reveals costly mistake that led to fatal accident

Denis Mwangi

Felix Onyango, a survivor of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 11 Kenyatta University (KU) students, recounted the events leading up to the crash.

Felix Onyango, a survivor of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 11 Kenyatta University (KU) students
Felix Onyango, a survivor of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 11 Kenyatta University (KU) students

Speaking to the press, Onyango described how the journey was proceeding normally until they reached Voi, where rain began to fall.

He explained that the bus driver attempted to overtake another vehicle but did so incorrectly, veering into the wrong lane.

This maneuver put them on a collision course with a fast-approaching trailer. In an attempt to avoid a head-on collision, the bus driver swerved, but the limited space on the road led to a devastating collision between the bus and the trailer.

Kenyatta University bus collides with truck, several feared dead near Voi
Kenyatta University bus collides with truck, several feared dead near Voi Kenyatta University bus collides with truck, several feared dead near Voi Pulse Live Kenya
Onyango emphasized that the bus was in good condition before the journey commenced.

Another survivor added that those seated at the back of the bus bore the brunt of the impact, with some students being thrown because they were not wearing seat belts, resulting in various injuries.

Many of those thrown from the bus lost consciousness and only regained awareness upon receiving treatment at hospitals.

Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen, on Tuesday, March 19, issued a comprehensive statement outlining the government's stance and proactive measures to enhance road safety.

The statement follows a series of devastating accidents, including one involving a Kenyatta University bus and a truck near Voi that resulted in 11 student fatalities, and several other incidents that have claimed lives and caused numerous injuries nationwide.

CS Murkomen expressed deep condolences to the affected families and vowed that investigations by state agencies are underway to establish the causes and take appropriate actions.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen
Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen Pulse Live Kenya

Emphasizing the shared responsibility for road safety, he urged all stakeholders to observe traffic laws and regulations, and maintain discipline and safe road practices.

"We have finalised the drafting of the School Transport Rules aimed at better regulating and enhancing safety in the transportation of our children," he said.

The rules will anchor the usage of vehicular telematic technology (a system that enables close monitoring of vehicle movements from a distance) whose standard is currently being concluded by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

The rules will also make it mandatory for those building school buses to include material and technology that will protect passengers in case of accidents.

The Ministry of Roads & Transport will also introduce school vehicle attendants for pre-primary and primary school children, as well as red light indicators, stop arms and CCTV.

