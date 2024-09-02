The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

FBI jet transports wanted murder suspect from Nairobi to the U.S.

Denis Mwangi

A jet operated by FBI ferried Kevin Kangethe from Kenya to U.S after he was extradited from Nairobi

Gulfstream G550 jet attached to the Federal Bureau of Investigations
Gulfstream G550 jet attached to the Federal Bureau of Investigations

The Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, has successfully secured the extradition of Kevin Kang’ethe to the United States, where he is set to face murder charges.

Recommended articles

Kang’ethe departed Nairobi on September 1, 2024, and is expected to appear at the Suffolk Superior Court in Pemberton Square, Boston, on September 3, 2024.

Kevin Kang'ethe in court
Kevin Kang'ethe in court Kevin Kang'ethe Pulse Live Kenya

This follows reports of a jet operated by FBI landing in Kenya on August 30. The jet then left JKIA for Boston Logan International Airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kang’ethe fled to Kenya in 2023 after allegedly murdering Margaret Mbitu. He remained on the run until he was apprehended by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Kang’ethe's extradition process was initiated following his arrest in Nairobi, where he was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina.

The magistrate ruled in favour of his extradition, paving the way for his transfer to the United States.

Kevin Kinyajui Kang'ethe
Kevin Kinyajui Kang'ethe Kevin Kinyajui Kang'ethe Pulse Live Kenya

DPP Renson Ingonga emphasised his commitment to supporting the U.S. prosecution team as the case progresses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish to reiterate my commitment and support whenever needed to the United States of America, and in particular the prosecution team as they proceed with the next phase of the case,” Ingonga stated.

The extradition follows a commitment made by DPP Renson Ingonga to FBI Director Christopher Wray during discussions held in Nairobi in June 2024.

Ingonga assured Wray that his office was dedicated to ensuring justice in the case would be pursued swiftly and efficiently.

DPP Renson Ingonga, hosted a delegation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray
DPP Renson Ingonga, hosted a delegation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray DPP Renson Ingonga, hosted a delegation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

FBI jet transports wanted murder suspect from Nairobi to the U.S.

FBI jet transports wanted murder suspect from Nairobi to the U.S.

CS Kindiki establishes technical committee to reform National Police Service & NYS

CS Kindiki establishes technical committee to reform National Police Service & NYS

Family of deceased driver clarifies social media reports about Range Rover crash

Family of deceased driver clarifies social media reports about Range Rover crash

Why Nithi Bridge is one of Kenya's deadliest road sections [Video]

Why Nithi Bridge is one of Kenya's deadliest road sections [Video]

Ruto owes Mount Kenya - Gachagua fires back after eventful Nyanza visit

Ruto owes Mount Kenya - Gachagua fires back after eventful Nyanza visit

Ruto reveals divine connection to why he stands on top of cars & retirement plans

Ruto reveals divine connection to why he stands on top of cars & retirement plans

Profile of Djibouti’s Mahamoud Ali Youssouf facing off with Raila for AUC Chairperson

Profile of Djibouti’s Mahamoud Ali Youssouf facing off with Raila for AUC Chairperson

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge

Special casket & body in sitting position: philanthropist Hasmukh Patel's last journey

Special casket & body in sitting position: philanthropist Hasmukh Patel's last journey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Moses Wetangula meets Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday 26, 2024

Netizens react as 'Papa Wa Roma' Wetangula meets Pope Francis in Vatican City

File image of President William Ruto addressing a crowd

Ruto's triumphant entry into Kisumu: Message to Raila & past hostile reception in Kondele

President William Ruto at the Lumumba Estate Affordable Housing Project in Kisumu Central, Kisumu County.

Ruto inspects Sh5.7 billion affordable housing project in Kisumu

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge