FBI jet transports wanted murder suspect from Nairobi to the U.S.

Kang’ethe departed Nairobi on September 1, 2024, and is expected to appear at the Suffolk Superior Court in Pemberton Square, Boston, on September 3, 2024.

This follows reports of a jet operated by FBI landing in Kenya on August 30. The jet then left JKIA for Boston Logan International Airport.

Kang’ethe fled to Kenya in 2023 after allegedly murdering Margaret Mbitu. He remained on the run until he was apprehended by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Kang’ethe's extradition process was initiated following his arrest in Nairobi, where he was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina.

The magistrate ruled in favour of his extradition, paving the way for his transfer to the United States.

DPP Renson Ingonga emphasised his commitment to supporting the U.S. prosecution team as the case progresses.

“I wish to reiterate my commitment and support whenever needed to the United States of America, and in particular the prosecution team as they proceed with the next phase of the case,” Ingonga stated.

The extradition follows a commitment made by DPP Renson Ingonga to FBI Director Christopher Wray during discussions held in Nairobi in June 2024.

Ingonga assured Wray that his office was dedicated to ensuring justice in the case would be pursued swiftly and efficiently.