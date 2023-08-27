Groom’s last message to sister before death on wedding eve

The man who was set to walk down the aisle at a local church in Kahawa Sukari was found dead in his house, bringing the plans of the wedding to a grinding halt.

The death is under investigations as reports indicated that he was found dead without any suicide notes or other incriminating evidence.

Reports indicate that the deceased sent a text message to his siter conveying that his life is in danger.

According to communication strategist and activist Mwangi Muthiora who shared news of the man’s demise, the deceased texted his sister undisclosed stating that an undisclosed person was behind his fears.

The activist added that the groom spent part of the day with the best couple and was dropped at home at night.

Church members were alarmed the next morning when he was unreachable on phone and failed to show up at a meeting they had organized and decided to go to his house.

"That's when one of the church members said something was not right and suggested they drive home and check him in his house. They drove back in a convoy, and they found him dead. No suicide notes, no evidence of tablets or anything that could suggest he ingested poison, nothing," Muthiora added.

Hi lifeless body was found in his house that had been locked with foam in his mouth.

All along, his mother thought the deceased was in church until the tragic turn of events.

The deceased’s vehicle was found in the parking lot with the keys to his house found dumped on his mother’s balcony.