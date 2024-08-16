KICD addresses misleading content in Biology textbook

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has issued a public apology for controversial content in the Certificate Biology for Form Three textbook, which appeared to suggest victim blaming in rape cases.

The book's contentious text has sparked a public outcry, prompting KICD to take swift corrective action.

Problematic content in the textbook

The issue stems from a sub-topic titled 'Prevention of AIDS,' where the textbook contains a passage implying that a person's mode of dressing and behaviour could provoke sexual assault.

The specific text reads: "Modest dress code and behaviour to avoid provoking or tempting other persons into sexual arousal. Many rape cases are due to such provocations. One should also avoid being alone with a person of the opposite sex in secluded areas to prevent losing one's control.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Date rapes are even more common than rape by total strangers. Girls should be especially watchful in not having their drinks mixed with drugs or alcohol, which cause them to lose control of their senses."

The content in question has been criticised for suggesting that victims of rape may be to blame for the assault due to their behaviour or attire, a notion that is widely considered harmful and misleading.

KICD's response

In response to the backlash, KICD CEO Prof. Charles Ong’ondo issued a statement on Thursday, acknowledging the publisher's error and the potential for the content to be misinterpreted.

Pulse Live Kenya

"The Institute acknowledges that the sentences above could be interpreted to suggest that indecent dressing is the main cause of rape and may also insinuate victim blaming in cases of rape," Prof. Ong’ondo stated.

He expressed regret that this content was not flagged during the initial evaluation of the textbook, which was published in 2005 and has a new edition of 2019.

"KICD offers an apology to readers who found the quoted sentences in the book Certificate Biology for Form Three misleading, and we regret not detecting this during the evaluation," he added.

Corrective measures

To rectify the situation, KICD has announced the formation of a panel of experts to review the book's content.

This panel will include curriculum development officers, quality assurance and standards officers, teachers, and other relevant stakeholders.

Students sitting for their KCSE exams Pulse Live Kenya

Prof. Ong’ondo assured the public that the review process would be thorough and completed within two weeks.