The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KICD addresses misleading content in Biology textbook

Amos Robi

In response to the backlash, KICD CEO Prof. Ong’ondo issued a statement on Thursday, acknowledging the publisher's error

KICD CEO Prof Charles Ong’ondo
KICD CEO Prof Charles Ong’ondo
  • The textbook content implied victim blaming in rape cases, sparking public outcry
  • KICD acknowledged the error and potential misinterpretation of the content
  • A panel of experts will review the book's content to rectify the situation

Recommended articles

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has issued a public apology for controversial content in the Certificate Biology for Form Three textbook, which appeared to suggest victim blaming in rape cases.

The book's contentious text has sparked a public outcry, prompting KICD to take swift corrective action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue stems from a sub-topic titled 'Prevention of AIDS,' where the textbook contains a passage implying that a person's mode of dressing and behaviour could provoke sexual assault.

The specific text reads: "Modest dress code and behaviour to avoid provoking or tempting other persons into sexual arousal. Many rape cases are due to such provocations. One should also avoid being alone with a person of the opposite sex in secluded areas to prevent losing one's control.

Form three biology text book
Form three biology text book Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why TSC blocks some teachers from secondary school roles despite having degrees

"Date rapes are even more common than rape by total strangers. Girls should be especially watchful in not having their drinks mixed with drugs or alcohol, which cause them to lose control of their senses."

ADVERTISEMENT

The content in question has been criticised for suggesting that victims of rape may be to blame for the assault due to their behaviour or attire, a notion that is widely considered harmful and misleading.

In response to the backlash, KICD CEO Prof. Charles Ong’ondo issued a statement on Thursday, acknowledging the publisher's error and the potential for the content to be misinterpreted.

KICD's chief executive Prof Charles Ong'ondo.
KICD's chief executive Prof Charles Ong'ondo. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: List of approved junior secondary textbooks & their prices

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Institute acknowledges that the sentences above could be interpreted to suggest that indecent dressing is the main cause of rape and may also insinuate victim blaming in cases of rape," Prof. Ong’ondo stated.

He expressed regret that this content was not flagged during the initial evaluation of the textbook, which was published in 2005 and has a new edition of 2019.

"KICD offers an apology to readers who found the quoted sentences in the book Certificate Biology for Form Three misleading, and we regret not detecting this during the evaluation," he added.

To rectify the situation, KICD has announced the formation of a panel of experts to review the book's content.

ADVERTISEMENT

This panel will include curriculum development officers, quality assurance and standards officers, teachers, and other relevant stakeholders.

Students sitting for their KCSE exams
Students sitting for their KCSE exams Students sitting for their KCSE exams Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gov't makes changes in deployment of police during KCPE, KCSE & other exams

Prof. Ong’ondo assured the public that the review process would be thorough and completed within two weeks.

The Institute also clarified that there was never any intention to justify rape under any circumstances.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024 proposes additional MP seats

Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024 proposes additional MP seats

KICD addresses misleading content in Biology textbook

KICD addresses misleading content in Biology textbook

Former Minister Franklin Bett involved in road accident

Former Minister Franklin Bett involved in road accident

Cleophas Malala: Real reason behind my ouster as UDA secretary general

Cleophas Malala: Real reason behind my ouster as UDA secretary general

Umeniwacha kwa mataa lakini ni sawa - Gachagua's remarks to Ruto cracks up crowd

Umeniwacha kwa mataa lakini ni sawa - Gachagua's remarks to Ruto cracks up crowd

7 multi-million buildings owned by former track athletes in Eldoret City

7 multi-million buildings owned by former track athletes in Eldoret City

Understanding how towns, municipalities, & cities are classified in Kenya

Understanding how towns, municipalities, & cities are classified in Kenya

How to impeach a Deputy President in Kenya according to the Constitution

How to impeach a Deputy President in Kenya according to the Constitution

Uasin Gishu government reacts to criticism of Eldoret statues

Uasin Gishu government reacts to criticism of Eldoret statues

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ODM Leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna.

ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Jimi Wanjigi addressing the press alongside his wife Irene Nzisa Wanjigi after a raid at his Muthaiga home

Do you agree with Wanjigi that strength of Kamba ladies makes them the ideal wives?

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho met with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi.

Details of Joho's meeting with U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman