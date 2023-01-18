ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

List of approved junior secondary textbooks & their prices

Lynet Okumu Pulse Contributor

Candidates who sat for KPSEA in 2022 will join Grade 7 in junior secondary schools this month

A teacher with students during a class discussion held outdoors
A teacher with students during a class discussion held outdoors

According to the latest announcement by the Ministry of Education, students who sat for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), will begin learning in junior secondary schools on January 23, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

After months of confusion to both parents and learners concerning the fate of pupils who sat for the Grade 6 exams, the government gave clarifications on how the learners will transition.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu directed that junior secondary school pupils should have a different school uniform but remain in their respective primary schools.

In 2022, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) revealed that Junior Secondary School pupils will take a total of 23 subjects. They will have to pick 14 subjects with Mathematics and English being compulsory.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu
Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: School heads propose new uniforms for junior secondary students

KICD has also released a list of the course books recommended for junior secondary students.

Here is the list:-

  1. Spotlight Mathematics Leaner’s Book – Sh551
  2. Longhorn Mathematics Learners Book – Sh440
  3. Smart Minds mathematics Learners Book – Sh680
  4. Express Mathematics Learners Book – Sh850
  5. Active Mathematics Learners Book – Sh650
  6. Mentor Mathematics Learners book – Sh560
  1. KLB Top Scholar English Learner’s Book – Sh450
  2. Smart Minds English Learners Book – Sh550
  3. MTP English Learners Book – Sh600
  4. Spotlight English Learners Book – Sh526
  5. Roots English Learners Book – Sh675
  6. Skills in English Learners Book – Sh545
  7. Head Start English Learners Book – Sh650 
  1. Top Scholar Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Sh440 
  2. Stadi za Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Sh545
  3. Longhorn Mwanga wa Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Sh440
  4. Lainisha Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Sh600
  5. Akili Pevu Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Sh450
  1. Streamline Agriculture Learners Book – Sh560
  2. Moran Agriculture Learners Book – Sh410
  3. Sharp CBC Agriculture Learners Book – Sh400
  4. Spark Agriculture Learners Book – Sh362
  5. Foundation Agriculture Learners Book – Sh400
  6. TopScholar Agriculture Learners Book – Sh300
  7. Enrich Yourself Agriculture Learners Book – Sh300
  8. Foundation Agriculture Learners Book – Sh400
  1. Streamline Business Studies Learners Book – Sh460
  2. Mentor Business Studies Learners Book – Sh483
  3. MTP Business Studies Learners Book – Sh520
  4. Spotlight Business studies Learners Book – Sh448
  1. Spotlight Social Studies Learners Book – Sh543
  2. Moran Social Studies Learners Book – Sh545 
  3. Smart Minds Social Studies Learners Book - Sh450
  1. Active Intergraded Science Learners book – Sh595
  2. Bookmark Intergraded Science Learners Book – Sh505
  3. Spark Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh414
  4. Companion Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh555
  5. Distinction Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh850
  6. Smart Minds Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh370
  7. Streamline Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh620
  8. MTP Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh520
  1. Knowing God Christian education Learners Book – Sh650
  2. Mentor Christian education Learners Book – Sh483
  3. Distinction Christian education Learners Book – Sh800
  4. Alive Christian education Learners Book – Sh650 
  5. MTP Christian education Learners Book – Sh520
  6. Foundation Christian education Learners Book – Sh400
  7. Top Scholar Christian education Learners Book – Sh360
  1. Thriving Life skills Education Learners Book – Sh375
  2. Mentor Life skills Education Learners Book – Sh483
  3. Better Living Life skills Education Learners Book – Sh595
  4. Spotlight Life skills Education Learners Book – Sh401
  5. Distinction Life skills Education Learners Book – Sh870
  1. Pre-Technical Studies Today Learner’s Book - Sh600
  2. Top Scholar Pre-Technical Studies Learners Book - Sh380
  3. Moran Pre-Technical Studies Learner’s Book - Sh435
  4. Mentor Pre-Technical Studies Learner’s Book - Sh483
  1. Smart Minds Health Education Learner’s Book - Sh350
  2. Health Education in Action Learner’s Book - Sh695
  3. Mentor Health Education Learner’s Book - Sh483
  4. Spotlight Health Education Learner’s Book - Sh427
  1. Spotlight Education Learners Book – Sh500
  2. Spark Education and Sports Learners book – Sh448
  1. Blue Mark Computer Science Learners Book – Sh520
  2. Longhorn Computer Science Learners Book – Sh440
  3. Computer Science Today Learners Book – Sh695
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lavish wedding ruined after fight erupts between guests [Photos & Video]

Lavish wedding ruined after fight erupts between guests [Photos & Video]

List of approved junior secondary textbooks & their prices

List of approved junior secondary textbooks & their prices

New survey shows Kenyan men are more likely to use condoms than women

New survey shows Kenyan men are more likely to use condoms than women

Details of Chebukati's parting letter posted at 1AM today

Details of Chebukati's parting letter posted at 1AM today

Why more uneducated Kenyans own houses than graduates - KNBS report

Why more uneducated Kenyans own houses than graduates - KNBS report

Wabukala bids EACC goodbye after 6 years of service

Wabukala bids EACC goodbye after 6 years of service

Ruto reveals details of plot to murder Chebukati over presidential election results

Ruto reveals details of plot to murder Chebukati over presidential election results

Thugs drill hole in lodging, steal Sh700,000 worth of items from adjacent shop

Thugs drill hole in lodging, steal Sh700,000 worth of items from adjacent shop

Millions Chebukati and other exiting IEBC officials will receive

Millions Chebukati and other exiting IEBC officials will receive

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mourners at Friends Church, Nairobi during the memorial service of Catherine Kasavuli in Nairobi

Radio boss forced to take back comments during Kasavuli's burial

A form one student arrives at Kerugoya Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga county accompanied by his parent. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

How to check Form One placement results and download admission letters online

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu

CS Machogu to announce fate for 2.4 million KCPE & KPSEA candidates

File image of a barricaded crime scene

Renowned Kenyan scholar and Leadership Institute founder killed in Nairobi