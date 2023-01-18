According to the latest announcement by the Ministry of Education, students who sat for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), will begin learning in junior secondary schools on January 23, 2023.
List of approved junior secondary textbooks & their prices
Candidates who sat for KPSEA in 2022 will join Grade 7 in junior secondary schools this month
After months of confusion to both parents and learners concerning the fate of pupils who sat for the Grade 6 exams, the government gave clarifications on how the learners will transition.
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu directed that junior secondary school pupils should have a different school uniform but remain in their respective primary schools.
In 2022, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) revealed that Junior Secondary School pupils will take a total of 23 subjects. They will have to pick 14 subjects with Mathematics and English being compulsory.
KICD has also released a list of the course books recommended for junior secondary students.
Here is the list:-
Mathematics
- Spotlight Mathematics Leaner’s Book – Sh551
- Longhorn Mathematics Learners Book – Sh440
- Smart Minds mathematics Learners Book – Sh680
- Express Mathematics Learners Book – Sh850
- Active Mathematics Learners Book – Sh650
- Mentor Mathematics Learners book – Sh560
English
- KLB Top Scholar English Learner’s Book – Sh450
- Smart Minds English Learners Book – Sh550
- MTP English Learners Book – Sh600
- Spotlight English Learners Book – Sh526
- Roots English Learners Book – Sh675
- Skills in English Learners Book – Sh545
- Head Start English Learners Book – Sh650
Kiswahili
- Top Scholar Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Sh440
- Stadi za Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Sh545
- Longhorn Mwanga wa Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Sh440
- Lainisha Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Sh600
- Akili Pevu Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Sh450
Agriculture
- Streamline Agriculture Learners Book – Sh560
- Moran Agriculture Learners Book – Sh410
- Sharp CBC Agriculture Learners Book – Sh400
- Spark Agriculture Learners Book – Sh362
- Foundation Agriculture Learners Book – Sh400
- TopScholar Agriculture Learners Book – Sh300
- Enrich Yourself Agriculture Learners Book – Sh300
Business Studies
- Streamline Business Studies Learners Book – Sh460
- Mentor Business Studies Learners Book – Sh483
- MTP Business Studies Learners Book – Sh520
- Spotlight Business studies Learners Book – Sh448
Social Studies
- Spotlight Social Studies Learners Book – Sh543
- Moran Social Studies Learners Book – Sh545
- Smart Minds Social Studies Learners Book - Sh450
Integrated Science
- Active Intergraded Science Learners book – Sh595
- Bookmark Intergraded Science Learners Book – Sh505
- Spark Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh414
- Companion Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh555
- Distinction Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh850
- Smart Minds Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh370
- Streamline Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh620
- MTP Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh520
Christian Religious Education (C.R.E.)
- Knowing God Christian education Learners Book – Sh650
- Mentor Christian education Learners Book – Sh483
- Distinction Christian education Learners Book – Sh800
- Alive Christian education Learners Book – Sh650
- MTP Christian education Learners Book – Sh520
- Foundation Christian education Learners Book – Sh400
- Top Scholar Christian education Learners Book – Sh360
Life Skills
- Thriving Life skills Education Learners Book – Sh375
- Mentor Life skills Education Learners Book – Sh483
- Better Living Life skills Education Learners Book – Sh595
- Spotlight Life skills Education Learners Book – Sh401
- Distinction Life skills Education Learners Book – Sh870
Pre-Technical
- Pre-Technical Studies Today Learner’s Book - Sh600
- Top Scholar Pre-Technical Studies Learners Book - Sh380
- Moran Pre-Technical Studies Learner’s Book - Sh435
- Mentor Pre-Technical Studies Learner’s Book - Sh483
Health Education
- Smart Minds Health Education Learner’s Book - Sh350
- Health Education in Action Learner’s Book - Sh695
- Mentor Health Education Learner’s Book - Sh483
- Spotlight Health Education Learner’s Book - Sh427
Physical Education
- Spotlight Education Learners Book – Sh500
- Spark Education and Sports Learners book – Sh448
Computer Science
- Blue Mark Computer Science Learners Book – Sh520
- Longhorn Computer Science Learners Book – Sh440
- Computer Science Today Learners Book – Sh695
