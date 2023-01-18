List of approved junior secondary textbooks & their prices

After months of confusion to both parents and learners concerning the fate of pupils who sat for the Grade 6 exams, the government gave clarifications on how the learners will transition.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu directed that junior secondary school pupils should have a different school uniform but remain in their respective primary schools.

In 2022, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) revealed that Junior Secondary School pupils will take a total of 23 subjects. They will have to pick 14 subjects with Mathematics and English being compulsory.

Pulse Live Kenya

KICD has also released a list of the course books recommended for junior secondary students.

Here is the list:-

Mathematics

Spotlight Mathematics Leaner’s Book – Sh551 Longhorn Mathematics Learners Book – Sh440 Smart Minds mathematics Learners Book – Sh680 Express Mathematics Learners Book – Sh850 Active Mathematics Learners Book – Sh650 Mentor Mathematics Learners book – Sh560

English

KLB Top Scholar English Learner’s Book – Sh450 Smart Minds English Learners Book – Sh550 MTP English Learners Book – Sh600 Spotlight English Learners Book – Sh526 Roots English Learners Book – Sh675 Skills in English Learners Book – Sh545 Head Start English Learners Book – Sh650

Kiswahili

Top Scholar Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Sh440 Stadi za Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Sh545 Longhorn Mwanga wa Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Sh440 Lainisha Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Sh600 Akili Pevu Kiswahili Kitabu cha Mwanafunzi – Sh450

Agriculture

Streamline Agriculture Learners Book – Sh560 Moran Agriculture Learners Book – Sh410 Sharp CBC Agriculture Learners Book – Sh400 Spark Agriculture Learners Book – Sh362 Foundation Agriculture Learners Book – Sh400 TopScholar Agriculture Learners Book – Sh300 Enrich Yourself Agriculture Learners Book – Sh300 Foundation Agriculture Learners Book – Sh400

Business Studies

Streamline Business Studies Learners Book – Sh460 Mentor Business Studies Learners Book – Sh483 MTP Business Studies Learners Book – Sh520 Spotlight Business studies Learners Book – Sh448

Social Studies

Spotlight Social Studies Learners Book – Sh543 Moran Social Studies Learners Book – Sh545 Smart Minds Social Studies Learners Book - Sh450

Integrated Science

Active Intergraded Science Learners book – Sh595 Bookmark Intergraded Science Learners Book – Sh505 Spark Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh414 Companion Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh555 Distinction Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh850 Smart Minds Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh370 Streamline Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh620 MTP Integrated Science Learners Book – Sh520

Christian Religious Education (C.R.E.)

Knowing God Christian education Learners Book – Sh650 Mentor Christian education Learners Book – Sh483 Distinction Christian education Learners Book – Sh800 Alive Christian education Learners Book – Sh650 MTP Christian education Learners Book – Sh520 Foundation Christian education Learners Book – Sh400 Top Scholar Christian education Learners Book – Sh360

Life Skills

Thriving Life skills Education Learners Book – Sh375 Mentor Life skills Education Learners Book – Sh483 Better Living Life skills Education Learners Book – Sh595 Spotlight Life skills Education Learners Book – Sh401 Distinction Life skills Education Learners Book – Sh870

Pre-Technical

Pre-Technical Studies Today Learner’s Book - Sh600 Top Scholar Pre-Technical Studies Learners Book - Sh380 Moran Pre-Technical Studies Learner’s Book - Sh435 Mentor Pre-Technical Studies Learner’s Book - Sh483

Health Education

Smart Minds Health Education Learner’s Book - Sh350 Health Education in Action Learner’s Book - Sh695 Mentor Health Education Learner’s Book - Sh483 Spotlight Health Education Learner’s Book - Sh427

Physical Education

Spotlight Education Learners Book – Sh500 Spark Education and Sports Learners book – Sh448

Computer Science