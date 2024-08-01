Kindiki defends 28% increase in his net worth & Sh17 million car collection

Kindiki, who previously served in the same role, saw his wealth rise from Sh544 million to Sh694 million, an increase of approximately 28%.

During the session, Kindiki was transparent about the sources of his wealth, strongly asserting that his financial growth was legitimate and devoid of any improper dealings.

"I have not benefited from any improper business," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kithure Kindiki, the nominee for reappointment as Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, faced the National Assembly for vetting, Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised that he has not engaged in any business transactions with the government, nor has he sought any tenders personally, through proxies, or through relatives.

Kindiki attributed the increase in his wealth to the performance of his law firm, which continues to operate under the management of others since he took up public office.

"Before I was appointed, my wealth was at Sh544 million. Much of the revenue has actually come through the revenue from my law firm, which is still active but being managed by somebody else," he explained.

Breaking down his property, Kindiki said that he two homes, one in Nairobi and another in Tharaka Nithi both worth Sh190 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parcels of land and buildings he owns are worth Sh235 million.

"I also have savings in saccos and banks," he added.

The CS nominee also said that he has cars worth Sh17 million.

The vetting comes after Kindiki's dismissal by President William Ruto on July 11, following widespread anti-government protests.

His reappointment has been a subject of public interest, with the vetting process scrutinising his financial growth during his tenure in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kindiki's defense of his wealth increase seeks to address concerns about potential conflicts of interest or misuse of public office for personal gain.

Kithure Kindiki, the nominee for reappointment as Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, faced the National Assembly for vetting, Pulse Live Kenya

As the vetting committee deliberates on his reappointment, Kindiki's statements provide clarity on the sources of his income and affirm his commitment to transparency and ethical conduct.