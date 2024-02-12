The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How Mwangi King'ori rose from police officer to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police

Lynet Okumu

The passing of former police boss Zachary King’ori Mwangi marks the end of an era in Kenya's law enforcement landscape.

Former police boss Zachary Kingori Mwang
Former police boss Zachary Kingori Mwang

Former Police boss Zachary King’ori Mwangi has died. Mr King’ori passed away on the morning of Sunday, February 11, in a hospital in Nairobi where he was admitted.

Recommended articles

The family said in a statement that it will keep updating the public on the progress of the burial plans.

The passing of King’ori Mwangi marks the end of an era in Kenya's law enforcement landscape.

Mwangi, who served in various capacities within the police force, leaves behind a legacy that is marked by both accomplishments and controversies.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former police boss Zachary Kingori Mwangi
Former police boss Zachary Kingori Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Former police boss King'ori Mwangi dies: Journalists share their encounters with him

King’ori Mwangi began his career in law enforcement with the Kenya Police Service, where he rose through the ranks to become a prominent figure within the organisation.

His ascent to power was notable for his appointment as the Nairobi Provincial Police Officer (PPO), a position that he held in other key regions as well, including Nairobi, the Coast, and Western provinces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Mwangi's appointment as PPO at the relatively young age of 37 set him apart in the police force, where he found himself supervising older officers under his command.

He was also appointed director of operations at police headquarters, police spokesman, director of the Kenya Police Campus in Kiganjo, and principal assistant to the Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police.

Former police boss Zachary Kingori Mwangi
Former police boss Zachary Kingori Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

Throughout his career, King’ori Mwangi was no stranger to controversy. One notable incident occurred in July 2021 when he was accused of causing an accident that left two pedestrians critically injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident, which occurred at the Carnivore Grounds junction in Lang'ata, sparked public outrage and condemnation, with social media users criticizing him for violating traffic rules.

Mwangi defended himself, claiming that he was rushing a pregnant woman to the hospital at the time of the accident.

Former police boss Zachary Kingori Mwang
Former police boss Zachary Kingori Mwang Pulse Live Kenya

Despite his explanation, the incident further fueled scrutiny of his conduct and leadership within the police force.

Another pivotal moment in Mwangi's career came during the aftermath of the 2013 general elections when he refused to withdraw the security detail assigned to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his spouse, Ida Odinga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite pressure from certain quarters within the government, Mwangi stood firm in his decision, asserting the entitlement of the Odingas to state protection.

Former police boss Zachary Kingori Mwang
Former police boss Zachary Kingori Mwang Pulse Live Kenya

In 2014, Zachary King’ori Mwangi faced scrutiny during a rigorous vetting exercise conducted on senior police officers.

He was accused of misconduct and displaying disrespectful behaviour during the vetting process. However, he later apologized for his conduct, leading to his clearance from the list of officers facing purge in the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the controversies that surrounded him, Mwangi's dedication to his duties and unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law earned him respect and recognition within the law enforcement community.

Former police boss Zachary Kingori Mwang
Former police boss Zachary Kingori Mwang Pulse Live Kenya

While his career was not without its share of controversies, his steadfast leadership and principled stance on key issues left a lasting impression on Kenya's law enforcement landscape.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Mwangi King'ori rose from police officer to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police

How Mwangi King'ori rose from police officer to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money & happiness sparks debate on social media

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money & happiness sparks debate on social media

LSK calls for protests at DCI headquarters after lawyer's abduction

LSK calls for protests at DCI headquarters after lawyer's abduction

Actor Charles Ouda's cremation set for Thursday - details of requiem mass & fundraiser

Actor Charles Ouda's cremation set for Thursday - details of requiem mass & fundraiser

Former police boss King'ori Mwangi dies: Journalists share their encounters with him

Former police boss King'ori Mwangi dies: Journalists share their encounters with him

Illicit brew that killed 17 was police exhibit but was sold by rogue officers - Insider claims

Illicit brew that killed 17 was police exhibit but was sold by rogue officers - Insider claims

Scores left homeless as houses & businesses go up in flames in Lang'ata

Scores left homeless as houses & businesses go up in flames in Lang'ata

Eric Omondi reacts to Jacque Maribe's acquittal in Monica Kimani murder case

Eric Omondi reacts to Jacque Maribe's acquittal in Monica Kimani murder case

Inside the luxurious private jet presented to Prophet David Owuor in Brazil

Inside the luxurious private jet presented to Prophet David Owuor in Brazil

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nairobi 'mama mboga' shocks netizens after she delivered Sh6 million cash to Pastor Ezekiel Odero for assistance

Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel

DCI publishes photos of suspects wanted in connection

DCI arrests NEMA bosses & launches manhunt for 5 fugitives over Embakasi gas tragedy

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and his three wives and sons

Show us your ways - Netizens react as Senator Khalwale introduces his 3 wives

Jonathan Toroitich Moi who died in Nakuru on April 19, 2019

Daniel Moi's 14-year-old grandson desperately seeks Sh2.5M surgery funds