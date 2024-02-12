How Mwangi King'ori rose from police officer to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police

The family said in a statement that it will keep updating the public on the progress of the burial plans.

The passing of King’ori Mwangi marks the end of an era in Kenya's law enforcement landscape.

Mwangi, who served in various capacities within the police force, leaves behind a legacy that is marked by both accomplishments and controversies.

King'ori Mwangi's early career and rise to prominence

King’ori Mwangi began his career in law enforcement with the Kenya Police Service, where he rose through the ranks to become a prominent figure within the organisation.

His ascent to power was notable for his appointment as the Nairobi Provincial Police Officer (PPO), a position that he held in other key regions as well, including Nairobi, the Coast, and Western provinces.

Notably, Mwangi's appointment as PPO at the relatively young age of 37 set him apart in the police force, where he found himself supervising older officers under his command.

He was also appointed director of operations at police headquarters, police spokesman, director of the Kenya Police Campus in Kiganjo, and principal assistant to the Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police.

King'ori Mwangi's controversies and challenges

Throughout his career, King’ori Mwangi was no stranger to controversy. One notable incident occurred in July 2021 when he was accused of causing an accident that left two pedestrians critically injured.

The incident, which occurred at the Carnivore Grounds junction in Lang'ata, sparked public outrage and condemnation, with social media users criticizing him for violating traffic rules.

Mwangi defended himself, claiming that he was rushing a pregnant woman to the hospital at the time of the accident.

Despite his explanation, the incident further fueled scrutiny of his conduct and leadership within the police force.

Another pivotal moment in Mwangi's career came during the aftermath of the 2013 general elections when he refused to withdraw the security detail assigned to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his spouse, Ida Odinga.

Despite pressure from certain quarters within the government, Mwangi stood firm in his decision, asserting the entitlement of the Odingas to state protection.

King'ori Mwangi's vetting exercise & professional conduct

In 2014, Zachary King’ori Mwangi faced scrutiny during a rigorous vetting exercise conducted on senior police officers.

He was accused of misconduct and displaying disrespectful behaviour during the vetting process. However, he later apologized for his conduct, leading to his clearance from the list of officers facing purge in the exercise.

Despite the controversies that surrounded him, Mwangi's dedication to his duties and unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law earned him respect and recognition within the law enforcement community.

