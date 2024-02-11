Former police boss King'ori Mwangi dies: Journalists share their encounters with him

Mwangi who served as Assistant Inspector General of Police breathed his last at a Nairobi Hospital on Sunday, February 11 2024 where he was undergoing treatment.

“We wish to inform the public of the death of Mr. Kingori Mwangi, a retired police officer. Kingori passed on this morning at a Nairobi hospital where he was receiving treatment. The family will update the public on the burial plans". Read a brief statement by the family.

Journalists who rubbed shoulders with him shared their memories of their interactions, with Dennis Onsarigo recounting their last meeting.

Onsarigo shared that King’ori Mwangi tipped him of a good piece when former first lady Mama Lucy Kibaki stormed Nation Center.

The tip saw Onsarigo dress up as a cleaner and film the former First Lady lecture Nation Media Group for four hours, demanding the arrest of some.

Journalist Dennis Onsarigo Pulse Live Kenya

He eulogized the deceased as a brilliant police officer and a friend writing:

“King’Ori was a brilliant police officer and friend. His last tip was to inform me that First Lady Lucy Kibaki had arrived at Nation Center. For four hours, dressed as a cleaner and a camera hidden inside a carton, I filmed the First Lady lecture editors, demand the arrest of others on the second of NMG. King’Ori dies with the secrets of brazen bank robberies in the city… Rest well”.

Paul Ilado's tribute

Radio Africa Group Head of Content Paul Ilado remembered the deceased as a true friend, recounting their first meeting in 2002 and how he supported his family following he lost his father at a time when the deceased was the Provincial Police Officer (PPO) Western region

“Mwangi was not just a good man; he was an exceptional human being whose presence brought light, compassion, and unwavering support into the lives of those fortunate enough to know him.” Ilado wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mwangi who retired from the public service after attaining the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police and was replaced by Japhet Koome, had a distinguished career in the National Police Service.

