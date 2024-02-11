The sports category has moved to a new website.

Former police boss King'ori Mwangi dies: Journalists share their encounters with him

Charles Ouma

Dennis Onsarigo shared his experience when he dressed as a cleaner and secretly filmed former First Lady Mama Lucy Kibaki when she stormed Nation Centre and lectured editors for four hours

Following the death of former police boss Zachary King'ori Mwangi, condolences streamed in with journalists remembering the deceased.

Mwangi who served as Assistant Inspector General of Police breathed his last at a Nairobi Hospital on Sunday, February 11 2024 where he was undergoing treatment.

“We wish to inform the public of the death of Mr. Kingori Mwangi, a retired police officer. Kingori passed on this morning at a Nairobi hospital where he was receiving treatment. The family will update the public on the burial plans". Read a brief statement by the family.

Journalists who rubbed shoulders with him shared their memories of their interactions, with Dennis Onsarigo recounting their last meeting.

Onsarigo shared that King’ori Mwangi tipped him of a good piece when former first lady Mama Lucy Kibaki stormed Nation Center.

The tip saw Onsarigo dress up as a cleaner and film the former First Lady lecture Nation Media Group for four hours, demanding the arrest of some.

He eulogized the deceased as a brilliant police officer and a friend writing:

“King’Ori was a brilliant police officer and friend. His last tip was to inform me that First Lady Lucy Kibaki had arrived at Nation Center. For four hours, dressed as a cleaner and a camera hidden inside a carton, I filmed the First Lady lecture editors, demand the arrest of others on the second of NMG. King’Ori dies with the secrets of brazen bank robberies in the city… Rest well”.

Paul Ilado's tribute

Radio Africa Group Head of Content Paul Ilado remembered the deceased as a true friend, recounting their first meeting in 2002 and how he supported his family following he lost his father at a time when the deceased was the Provincial Police Officer (PPO) Western region

“Mwangi was not just a good man; he was an exceptional human being whose presence brought light, compassion, and unwavering support into the lives of those fortunate enough to know him.” Ilado wrote.

Mwangi who retired from the public service after attaining the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police and was replaced by Japhet Koome, had a distinguished career in the National Police Service.

He served as a police chief in Nairobi, Coast and Western regions.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

