Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum proposes a super winner takes it all, and not an all-inclusive government as they claim.

Taking to twitter, the former Senate Majority leader said with the proposal, one is either with whoever wins an election, or they are out.

“This is the truth. BBI proposes a super winner takes it all. You are either with the winner or you are out,” said Kipchumba Murkomen.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator’s words came as he reacted to a headline by Daily Nation, which said that the proposal to have a Prime Minister will reduce the number of Presidential candidates, vying at one particular time.

The daily stated that vying for presidency for some candidates will mean losing everything.

