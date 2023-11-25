The sports category has moved to a new website.

6 surprising things you didn't know about Kiraitu Murungi’s degree in happiness & passion

Charles Ouma

Unpacking Kiraitu Murungi's pursuit of happiness, being a certified happiness trainer & chief happiness officer and his company behind "happiness revolution"

A collage image of Kiraitu Murungi and his certificate in Happiness Studies

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi earlier this week added another feather to his cap after graduating with a degree in happiness studies.

The politician was awarded with his certificate from the Happiness Studies Academy after completing the one-year course and celebrated his achievement on social media.

He noted that he is now fully equipped to spearhead the happiness revolution in the country writing:

“I am happy to announce that I successfully completed a one year degree course in happiness studies from the Happiness Studies Academy and graduated. I am now fully equipped to spearhead the happiness revolution in my motherland.”

Many were surprised that such a course exists in the first place and sought to know more about this qualifications.

Chief happiness officer and the happiness revolution

The pursuit of happiness is a course close to Murungi’s heart, and has come to define his presence on social media especially after his loss to Governor Faith Kawira Mwangaza in the 2022 gubernatorial contest.

Kiraitu Murungi during his graduation
Kiraitu Murungi during his graduation Pulse Live Kenya

The politician is the chief happiness officer at his company called Happiness Resource Centre through which he hopes to advance the happiness revolution in the country.

The company also publishes the Happiness Journal.

READ: Ruto appoints Kiraitu Murungi to 2nd Gov't job within months

Inspiration behind pursuit of happiness

Opening up on his motivation, the 71-year-old shared that losing gubernatorial seat in the 2022 election after 30 years in active politics caused him stress and depression with happiness becoming an elusive dream.

“My journey as a lawyer and a politician took a toll on me. I was anxious and worried most of the time.

Nobody is completely happy. In life, everybody is happy and sad but you try. Where I am now, I am happy. I am making good progress in my pursuit of happiness.” Murungi shared on social media.

After suffering his first political loss in 30 years, President William Ruto appointed him to the serve as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 20th April, 2023.

Happiness Studies Academy and Murungi's passion

A spot-check across his social media page leaves no doubt on his interest to pursue happiness with related literature, posts and speeches on happiness dominating his Facebook page.

New York-based Happiness Studies Academy where the 71-year-old graduated with his latest credentials was founded by Dr Tal Ben Shahar.

According to the academy’s website, those who take the course obtain "the knowledge and practical tools to cultivate happiness across various dimensions, including the individual, interpersonal, organizational, and national levels".

The founder of the institution previously taught positive psychology and the psychology of leadership at Harvard University, and Murungi is among a growing list of people who have graduated from the academy.

