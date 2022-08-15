RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kiraitu Murungi sworn in to new job after losing Meru Governor seat

Denis Mwangi

Kiaritu Murungi lost his 1st election in 30 years but has landed a senior government job

Outgoing Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has started another job just a day after losing the gubernatorial seat.

Kiraitu, who recently lost the first election in 30 years, was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as a member of the Kenya Law Reform Commission and sworn in by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

KLRC is a government commission established to keep under review all the laws of Kenya to ensure their systematic development and reform.

Law scholar Musili Wambua and lawyer Duncan Okello are also among those sworn in on Monday, August 15, 2022. Kiraitu will serve for six years.

Chief Justice Martha Koome with members of the KLRC
Chief Justice Martha Koome with members of the KLRC Pulse Live Kenya

The outgoing governor was ousted by former Woman Rep Kawira Mwangaza.

Aside from being a politician, Mwangaza is also the co-owner of Baite TV, a vernacular TV station that targets Meru speakers. She co-owns the station alongside her husband Murega Baicu.

Kawira Mwangaza beats Kiraitu Murungi and Mithika Linturi in Meru gubernatorial race
Kawira Mwangaza beats Kiraitu Murungi and Mithika Linturi in Meru gubernatorial race Pulse Live Kenya

The two host 'Baite Family Sunday Live Service' every Sunday. Baicu often plays the role of host and pastor while playing the guitar, Kawira, on the other hand, offers support, at times preaching too.

It should be noted that Mwangaza almost missed out on contesting for the gubernatorial seat after petitioners went to court seeking to bar her and Meru Senator Linturi from being on the ballot.

One of the petitioners identified as Dickson Mwenda claimed Mwangaza and her soon-to-be Deputy Governor Isaac M’Ethingia possess forged academic papers.

The second petitioner, Joseph Karithi accused Linturi of not having a valid degree from a recognised institution.

The High Court, however, on June 3 through Justice Edward Muriithi dismissed the petitions, stating only IEBC has the power to nominate and clear candidates to contest any post.

Denis Mwangi

