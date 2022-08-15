Kiraitu Murungi sworn in to new job after losing Meru Governor seat

Kiraitu, who recently lost the first election in 30 years, was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as a member of the Kenya Law Reform Commission and sworn in by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

KLRC is a government commission established to keep under review all the laws of Kenya to ensure their systematic development and reform.

Law scholar Musili Wambua and lawyer Duncan Okello are also among those sworn in on Monday, August 15, 2022. Kiraitu will serve for six years.

Kiraitu Murungi loses Meru Governor Seat to Kawira Mwangaza

Aside from being a politician, Mwangaza is also the co-owner of Baite TV, a vernacular TV station that targets Meru speakers. She co-owns the station alongside her husband Murega Baicu.

The two host 'Baite Family Sunday Live Service' every Sunday. Baicu often plays the role of host and pastor while playing the guitar, Kawira, on the other hand, offers support, at times preaching too.

Mwangaza was almost locked out of the race

It should be noted that Mwangaza almost missed out on contesting for the gubernatorial seat after petitioners went to court seeking to bar her and Meru Senator Linturi from being on the ballot.

One of the petitioners identified as Dickson Mwenda claimed Mwangaza and her soon-to-be Deputy Governor Isaac M’Ethingia possess forged academic papers.

The second petitioner, Joseph Karithi accused Linturi of not having a valid degree from a recognised institution.