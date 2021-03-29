Kisumu Head of Inspectorate Willy Lugusa has resigned after his officers were seen dragging a hawker on tarmac in a speeding vehicle.

Lugusa, who condemned the act as ‘unacceptable’, has expressed his ‘regret and apology to the people of Kisumu’. He has taken responsibility for the acts committed by the officers.

The County askaris were captured on video dragging Beatrice Atieno through the streets of Kisumu.

Kisumu Governor, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o had last week ordered for the immediate suspension of 12 county askaris.