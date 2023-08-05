The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Father John Pesa clarifies graves unearthed by detectives at his church

Charles Ouma

Detectives who raided the church on Friday took several patients who were in the compound to hospital and unearthed several graves that are now part of investigations

Father John Pesa who heads Holy Ghost Coptic Church of Africa
Father John Pesa who heads Holy Ghost Coptic Church of Africa

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have released several patients and unearthed graves along the perimeter walls at the Coptic Holy Ghost Church in Kisumu which is led and managed by Father John Pesa.

Recommended articles

The team that was comprised of officers from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), DCI and Kisumu County health officers raided the church on Friday, August 04 after receiving complains from locals that patients with mental health challenges were held at the facility in deplorable conditions.

The church was also allegedly burying those who died at the premises.

ODPP confirmed the raid in a statement that revealed that the raid “follows a court order that granted the investigating agency authorization to undertake the exercise after several complaints that people with mental challenges were being illegally held within the church premises.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pesa confirms the existence of graves

Nation quoted Pesa confirming the presence of graves at his church clarifying that they belong to nuns who served at the church before their deaths and were buried there with the consent of their families as well as their own which they provided before death.

READ: Kindiki shares next steps as Ruto task force on Shakahola begins work

"In case of any death, the bodies are always transported to their respective homes for burial.

"Even our bishops are taken to their homes for burial after requiem mass conducted in the church and that applies to the believers." Pesa stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
Father John Pesa who heads Holy Ghost Coptic Church of Africa
Father John Pesa who heads Holy Ghost Coptic Church of Africa Pulse Live Kenya

Controversial preacher's troubles with the law

The cleric accused authorities of unfairly targeting his church that has been in existence for over 40 years, noting that other churches operate in the same way yet are not targeted.

Pesa maintained that his operations are above board and not anything similar to Shakahola massacre, stating that the sick are brought strictly for healing prayers and no one is detained.

He also added that some come to learn about the church’s doctrines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversial preacher and his church have been at the center of news with at least 8 patients freed from the church on Saturday, 25 June 2023 by the Senate Adhoc Committee investigating the proliferation of rogue religious organizations.

READ: CS Kindiki's grand plan to convert Shakahola forest in honour of victims

Two years ago, Pesa and his Holy Ghost Coptic Church of Africa and another party were ordered by court to pay a boy they had detained in chains Sh500,000.

The court was told that the boy identified as SOO who was suffering from an acute psychotic disorder was denied his freedom for 25 months as he was preparing to sit for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua's plea to Ruto revisited as they head to Sagana State Lodge

Gachagua's plea to Ruto revisited as they head to Sagana State Lodge

Father John Pesa clarifies graves unearthed by detectives at his church

Father John Pesa clarifies graves unearthed by detectives at his church

Land Cruiser 'V8' converted to tourist vehicle spotted in Kenya [VIDEO]

Land Cruiser 'V8' converted to tourist vehicle spotted in Kenya [VIDEO]

Ruto's chief of staff raises alarm over criminals targeting CSs, PSs & CEOs

Ruto's chief of staff raises alarm over criminals targeting CSs, PSs & CEOs

Targets Treasury CS Njuguna must meet to avoid being fired

Targets Treasury CS Njuguna must meet to avoid being fired

Why ICC chief prosecutor is in Kenya [Photos]

Why ICC chief prosecutor is in Kenya [Photos]

Grace Kuria reacts after Ruto shut down her question on Azimio talks [Video]

Grace Kuria reacts after Ruto shut down her question on Azimio talks [Video]

Rwanda's Kagame bans night events beyond 1:00 am

Rwanda's Kagame bans night events beyond 1:00 am

CS Owalo's plan to crack down on TikTok users sharing explicit content

CS Owalo's plan to crack down on TikTok users sharing explicit content

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daniel Wanyeki in Canada Photo: Cara Nickerson/CBC

How Kenyan who left bank job found himself homeless in Canada

Candidates at a past KDF recruitment drive

KDF announces recruitment drive - dates & how to apply

Collage of President William Ruto, Trade CS Moses Kuria and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Ruto reprimands Moses Kuria, Kithure Kindiki at State House [Video]

A collage of President William Ruto and Raila Odinga

What I told Raila - Ruto confirms details of private meeting [Video]