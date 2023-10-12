The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of new technology that Kenya will use to monitor foreigners

Fabian Simiyu

Kindiki asserts that the new system will enhance Kenya's border security.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has unveiled an ambitious plan to enhance border security through the implementation of a state-of-the-art system at key entry points.

Recommended articles

During his appearance before the Senate Adhoc Committee investigating compensation for victims of the 1998 bomb blast, the CS detailed the government's strategy to counter criminal elements attempting to enter the country.

Central to this plan is the introduction of the Passenger Record System (PRS), a comprehensive profiling tool designed to scrutinize foreign nationals as they enter Kenya.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: CS Kindiki announces reward programme to improve security

The PRS will play a crucial role in identifying individuals flagged for their involvement in criminal activities, effectively aiding the government in determining their eligibility for entry or apprehension.

This system will be made accessible to immigration officials and various security agencies, including the National Intelligence Service (NIS), strengthening Kenya's defenses against potential threats and enhancing national security.

According to the government's timeline, the system is set to be fully operational by June 30, 2024.

This strategic implementation aims to fortify Kenya's border security and protect the nation from potential threats, ensuring the safety of its citizens and visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

CS Kindiki highlighted that once an individual begins their journey to Kenya, Kenyan agencies will be alerted and have access to information about the traveler.

They can then determine if the person is on a red list of suspected criminals, and the subsequent decisions regarding their entry into Kenya will be at their discretion.

Alternatively, Kindiki noted that they might permit these individuals to visit Kenya, using their presence as an opportunity to gather additional information about them.

ADVERTISEMENT
Spying laptop
Spying laptop Pulse Live Kenya

He expressed his admiration for the new system, emphasizing how this technology will significantly advance the country's border management and control capabilities.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki in July 5 announced a delay in the planned reopening of the Kenya-Somalia border at Garissa, citing heightened terrorism concerns.

The government's top priority is national security, with the goal of curbing the rising trend of cross-border crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In regions like Northeastern Kenya and parts of the Coast, there has been a surge in terror attacks perpetrated by al Shabaab, resulting in destructive raids, property destruction, and even gruesome acts such as beheadings.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a church service in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, June 4
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a church service in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, June 4 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a church service in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, June 4 Pulse Live Kenya

The al Shabaab has also planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on roads and conducted raids on villages, further escalating security concerns.

The border reopening had been previously announced in May, following extensive consultations between Kindiki and Somalia's security minister.

This decision represented a significant shift, as the border had been closed in 2011 after militant incursions into Kenya led to a series of attacks. The government's cautious approach reflects its commitment to safeguarding national security interests.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

U.K. military intercepts Kenya Airways plane in response to threat

U.K. military intercepts Kenya Airways plane in response to threat

Details of new technology that Kenya will use to monitor foreigners

Details of new technology that Kenya will use to monitor foreigners

Ruto fires 23 forest managers over illegal logging in 3 counties

Ruto fires 23 forest managers over illegal logging in 3 counties

Defiant police face pay consequences in new transfer directive

Defiant police face pay consequences in new transfer directive

King Charles III honours Ruto's invitation to Kenya [Details]

King Charles III honours Ruto's invitation to Kenya [Details]

Nairobi CBD & 74 neighbourhoods to experience 30-hour water shortage

Nairobi CBD & 74 neighbourhoods to experience 30-hour water shortage

How Sh1.2 billion 'hidden paradise' was grabbed by private developers

How Sh1.2 billion 'hidden paradise' was grabbed by private developers

The day Pastor Dorcas Rigathi shed tears in front of Ruto in Karen

The day Pastor Dorcas Rigathi shed tears in front of Ruto in Karen

KQ flight makes emergency landing after passenger falls ill

KQ flight makes emergency landing after passenger falls ill

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Moses Kuria, Musalia Mudavadi, William Ruto and Rebecca Miano

Reshuffled CSs react to their new roles, see what Kuria, Mudavadi, others are saying

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi

The day Pastor Dorcas Rigathi shed tears in front of Ruto in Karen

KQ planes

KQ flight makes emergency landing after passenger falls ill

Former KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion

Wilson Sossion mourns mother's sudden death in emotional message