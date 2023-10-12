Details of new technology that Kenya will use to monitor foreigners

During his appearance before the Senate Adhoc Committee investigating compensation for victims of the 1998 bomb blast, the CS detailed the government's strategy to counter criminal elements attempting to enter the country.

Central to this plan is the introduction of the Passenger Record System (PRS), a comprehensive profiling tool designed to scrutinize foreign nationals as they enter Kenya.

The PRS will play a crucial role in identifying individuals flagged for their involvement in criminal activities, effectively aiding the government in determining their eligibility for entry or apprehension.

This system will be made accessible to immigration officials and various security agencies, including the National Intelligence Service (NIS), strengthening Kenya's defenses against potential threats and enhancing national security.

According to the government's timeline, the system is set to be fully operational by June 30, 2024.

This strategic implementation aims to fortify Kenya's border security and protect the nation from potential threats, ensuring the safety of its citizens and visitors.

How Kenya will use the new technology

CS Kindiki highlighted that once an individual begins their journey to Kenya, Kenyan agencies will be alerted and have access to information about the traveler.

They can then determine if the person is on a red list of suspected criminals, and the subsequent decisions regarding their entry into Kenya will be at their discretion.

Alternatively, Kindiki noted that they might permit these individuals to visit Kenya, using their presence as an opportunity to gather additional information about them.

He expressed his admiration for the new system, emphasizing how this technology will significantly advance the country's border management and control capabilities.

Kenya postpones reopening of Kenya-Somalia border

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki in July 5 announced a delay in the planned reopening of the Kenya-Somalia border at Garissa, citing heightened terrorism concerns.

The government's top priority is national security, with the goal of curbing the rising trend of cross-border crimes.

In regions like Northeastern Kenya and parts of the Coast, there has been a surge in terror attacks perpetrated by al Shabaab, resulting in destructive raids, property destruction, and even gruesome acts such as beheadings.

The al Shabaab has also planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on roads and conducted raids on villages, further escalating security concerns.

The border reopening had been previously announced in May, following extensive consultations between Kindiki and Somalia's security minister.