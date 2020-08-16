Wiper party leader and former vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka has rubbished calls by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana that it's time for him to retire from politics.

In his response, Kalonzo said that if anyone should retire from politics it should be Governor Kibwana because he is older than him.

The wiper leader went on to say that the Makueni Governor was always years ahead of him even when they were in school, adding that he helped him retain his gubernatorial seat, which he had lost.

“First of all Kibwana is older than me he was always one years ahead of me in school… I don’t want to talk about personalities,” said Kalonzo.

He insisted that his time to become President of Kenya is now and even Kibwana knows that for a fact, calling on him to stop with the side shows.

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka (left) and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana

Kalonzo mentioned that he made a promise at his late father’s funeral that the only person he will not run against in the presidential election is President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The time for President Kalonzo Musyoka has come and he knows it deep inside and I repeat and I’m probably almost addressing him he’s my brother and he knows the time is now. So let’s stop these pretenses and I said this at my father’s funeral the only person I will not oppose is Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta because I gave a pledge at my father’s funeral,” added the Wiper leader.

Ukambani kingpin

Governor Kivutha Kibwana and other Ukambani leaders including Governors Charity Ngilu and Alfred Mutua have been calling on Kalonzo Musyoka to step down as the Ukambani Kinpin, a position they say he has held since 1985.

They have accused the Wiper leader of doing very little to bring development in the Ukambani region since he took the region’s mantle.