KOT descend on Sakaja for sharing fake photo of clean Kimathi Street

In his reply to the tweet, Sakaja wrote "cheki" to indicate his approval of the ongoing works.

However, a Twitter user named Wesley Kibande resurfaced an old photo that dates back to July 1, 2020, which contradicts Sakaja's claim.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyans on Twitter have had diverse reactions after discovering that Governor Sakaja used an outdated photo depicting a desolate and tidy Kimathi Street, with a black Toyota Mark X driving towards Hilton Hotel.

Many KOT users have used the phrase "watu sio wajinga" while responding to Sakaja, indicating that they acknowledge his falsehood but are aware of when the photo in question was taken.

"Wacha kutubeba ufala Bana. Yaani your entire social media team approved this photo? No one in your whole office told you that this is an old photo? Wow! Enyewe Gafana Kanairo ni mjamo," Kamau James tweeted.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mahp Phamiliser however asked Sakaja to style up and work since he still believes that the county boss can turn things around despite the backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wacha kutubeba ufala Bana. Yaani your entire social media team approved this photo? No one in your whole office told you that this is an old photo? Wow! Enyewe Gafana Kanairo ni mjamo," Kamau James.

Sakaja explains why hawkers will not leave CBD

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja promised that his county will not do away with hawkers any time soon.

In an interview with NTV, Sakaja explained that the informal sector was equal to the formal sector and that the county government would establish a means through which the hawkers could conduct their business in an organized manner.

“Where are they leaving to? These are my people, and we said we are going to respect all jobs. What we are going to do is establish areas where they would work properly, especially backstreets, where they would conduct their business and in return pay taxes to the county, and it’s something we have already agreed on,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Moreover, the governor emphasized that his administration would not ban matatus and boda-bodas from the Central Business District (CBD), asserting that they were equally as important as private vehicles.

Social media reactions

ADVERTISEMENT