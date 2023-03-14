Sakaja explains why hawkers are not leaving CBD anytime

In an interview with NTV, Sakaja explained that the informal sector was equal to the formal sector and that the county government would establish a means through which the hawkers could conduct their business in an organized manner.

Sakaja made it clear that he would not succumb to pressure from the high class in the city who looked down on the informal sector.

“Where are they leaving to? These are my people, and we said we are going to respect all jobs. What we are going to do is establish areas where they would work properly, especially backstreets, where they would conduct their business and in return pay taxes to the county, and it’s something we have already agreed on,” he stated.

Hawkers selling in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya

Moreover, the governor emphasized that his administration would not ban matatus and boda-bodas from the Central Business District (CBD), asserting that they were equally as important as private vehicles.

He explained that it would take some time to put proper systems in place, but they were working on it.

“A vehicle that ferries more passengers is the one that should be allowed in the CBD, but private vehicles will not be banned from the CBD; they will just pay more,” Sakaja clarified.

Sakaja’s comments came amidst pressure to deal with the rising number of hawkers in the CBD.

On the issue of politics, Sakaja called for a truce between Azimio leader Raila Odinga and President William Ruto. He explained that his main reason for calling for peace was because Nairobi residents were the most affected whenever there is political unrest.

Using the example of himself and former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Polycarp Igathe, the governor highlighted that politics should not be turned into enmity and interests of the common citizen should always be paramount.

“What we don't want is to see the residents of Nairobi being unsafe, but I believe the president is wise in his own capacity and will make the most appropriate call,” Sakaja added.

