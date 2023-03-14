ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sakaja explains why hawkers are not leaving CBD anytime

Amos Robi

Governor Sakaja explains the fate of Nairobi CBD hawkers as well as matatu operators

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has promised that his county will not do away with hawkers any time soon.

Recommended articles

In an interview with NTV, Sakaja explained that the informal sector was equal to the formal sector and that the county government would establish a means through which the hawkers could conduct their business in an organized manner.

Sakaja made it clear that he would not succumb to pressure from the high class in the city who looked down on the informal sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where are they leaving to? These are my people, and we said we are going to respect all jobs. What we are going to do is establish areas where they would work properly, especially backstreets, where they would conduct their business and in return pay taxes to the county, and it’s something we have already agreed on,” he stated.

Hawkers selling in Nairobi CBD
Hawkers selling in Nairobi CBD Hawkers selling in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Governor Sakaja calls for NMS audit by Senate

Moreover, the governor emphasized that his administration would not ban matatus and boda-bodas from the Central Business District (CBD), asserting that they were equally as important as private vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that it would take some time to put proper systems in place, but they were working on it.

“A vehicle that ferries more passengers is the one that should be allowed in the CBD, but private vehicles will not be banned from the CBD; they will just pay more,” Sakaja clarified.

Sakaja’s comments came amidst pressure to deal with the rising number of hawkers in the CBD.

On the issue of politics, Sakaja called for a truce between Azimio leader Raila Odinga and President William Ruto. He explained that his main reason for calling for peace was because Nairobi residents were the most affected whenever there is political unrest.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sakaja talks tough after culprits were caught red-handed stealing drugs [Video]

Using the example of himself and former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Polycarp Igathe, the governor highlighted that politics should not be turned into enmity and interests of the common citizen should always be paramount.

“What we don't want is to see the residents of Nairobi being unsafe, but I believe the president is wise in his own capacity and will make the most appropriate call,” Sakaja added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has planned a march to State House to protest the high cost of living.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sakaja explains why hawkers are not leaving CBD anytime

Sakaja explains why hawkers are not leaving CBD anytime

Elections are gone - Moody Awori urges Kenyans to let the government work

Elections are gone - Moody Awori urges Kenyans to let the government work

Former Raila aide accuses Winnie Odinga of insulting him over Ruto photo

Former Raila aide accuses Winnie Odinga of insulting him over Ruto photo

Kenyan father of 20 in trouble over children's education

Kenyan father of 20 in trouble over children's education

State drops case against former Interior CS Matiang'i

State drops case against former Interior CS Matiang'i

Governor Sakaja urges Ruto to engage with Opposition

Governor Sakaja urges Ruto to engage with Opposition

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

Gachagua exposes former Uhuru staffer behind Sh15B request days after polls

Gachagua exposes former Uhuru staffer behind Sh15B request days after polls

2 robbery suspects shot dead in Kigumo town police raid

2 robbery suspects shot dead in Kigumo town police raid

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

The late Priscah Mwaro and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Dj Fatxo and Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

Rally driver Maxine Wahome

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan