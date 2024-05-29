The sports category has moved to a new website.

KRA raids radio station owned by Governor Abdulswamad Nassir [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials conducted a surprise raid on Radio Rahma FM, owned by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir during a meeting in his office
Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir during a meeting in his office
  • Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) conducted a raid on Radio Rahma FM owned by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.
  • Governor Nassir protested the raid, linking it to his stance on the ban of muguka in Mombasa County.
  • Mombasa County outlawed the sale of muguka citing health concerns.

The raid, which took place on Wednesday, has sparked a flurry of reactions and raised questions from the county boss.

Governor Nassir protested against the raid by KRA officers, stating that he had contacted their superiors, who were unaware of any instructions regarding the raid.

He claimed that the raid was a form of harassment due to his stance on the ban of muguka in Mombasa County.

“This is the first time in my life I have received up to five cases. All this is because of the muguka issue,” he said.

Governor Nassir added that the raid had strengthened his resolve to combat the consumption of the drug in Mombasa.

He alleged that the KRA officers were taking orders from individuals other than their superiors to frustrate his efforts.

“You can close our businesses. Now I am more convinced than ever. We will not be cowed,” the governor asserted.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir engaging leaders in his office
Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir engaging leaders in his office
Mombasa County was among the first counties to outlaw the sale and distribution of muguka, citing health concerns.

The governor now says he is ready to participate in a meeting convened by President William Ruto, where he will reiterate his stance on the issue.

“I respect the president who has called for a meeting between leaders. When that meeting comes, we will notify you, but whatever we are going to tell the president is what we are saying.

"We don’t want a product to be forced on our people. Statistics show that this product is hurting our people. We cannot prioritise money over a whole generation,” he said.

The governor added that the youth in Mombasa were already affected by the drug menace.

Watch the video of KRA officers at Rahma FM below:

On Monday, President Ruto convened a crucial meeting with the leadership of Embu County in response to mounting concerns over the recent ban on muguka by certain counties.

The discussions, held at State House, Nairobi, aimed to address the legislative and economic implications of the ban and find a resolution that balances local governance with national laws.

The meeting was attended by a high-profile delegation from Embu County, including Governor Cecily Mbarire, her deputy, the county senator, the women representatives, members of the National Assembly from the county, and all members of the Embu County Assembly.

President William Ruto convenes high-level meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi on May 28, 2024
President William Ruto convenes high-level meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi on May 28, 2024

Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi provided key insights during the meeting. He clarified that muguka, a variety of miraa, is legally recognised as a scheduled crop under the Crops Act 2013 and the Miraa Regulations 2023.

"With muguka having been recognised by national legislation, any other laws or orders that contradict national legislation are null and void. The Crops Act 2013 and the Miraa Regulations 2023 were passed by the National Assembly and the Senate with the concurrence of the Council of Governors," the statement from State House read.

The Crops Act 2013 and the Miraa Regulations 2023 mandate the government to allocate funds for various activities related to the crop, including farming, licensing, promotion, regulation, transportation, aggregation, selling, marketing, and export.

To operationalise these regulations, the establishment of the Miraa/Muguka Pricing Committee is underway, with the Council of Governors already nominating three members to the committee.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi speaking during a meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi on May 28, 2024
Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi speaking during a meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi on May 28, 2024

A significant outcome of the meeting was the commitment to develop a Miraa/Muguka Standard Code of Practice.

This code will regulate all aspects of the crop's lifecycle, ensuring that farming, licensing, promotion, regulation, transportation, aggregation, selling, marketing, and export adhere to best practices.

Additionally, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock was directed to convene a consultative forum to address stakeholders' concerns and implement the Miraa/Muguka Regulations 2023.

President Ruto emphasised the government’s dedication to supporting the miraa/muguka industry, announcing a financial commitment of Sh500 million in the 2024/25 Financial Year.

President William Ruto convenes high-level meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto convenes high-level meeting with Embu leaders at State House, Nairobi

This funding is expected to enhance the farming, aggregation, grading, pricing, packaging, and overall value addition of muguka.

The president also reaffirmed the government’s stance against the proliferation of drugs, illicit brews, and other illegal substances.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

