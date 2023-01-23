Detectives raid investor's house, discover 300 cartons of counterfeit alcohol

The operation, which was aimed at uncovering high level tax evasion schemes by traders dealing in alcoholic products, led to the recovery of thousands of bottles of counterfeited spirits that were destined for the local market.

The recovered drinks, which were packaged in popular branded bottles such as Kane Extra, King Vodka, Nest Vodka, Hunters Vodka, Chrome Vodka, Blue Ice Vodka, Konyagi, Triple Ace, Hunters Vodka, K.C Vodka, and Kibao, among others, raised concerns about the safety of consumers as their authenticity could not be immediately verified.

The operation, which was based on intelligence, led to the raid of a residential property in Mugi Court, Makongeni Thika Sub-County, where empty bottles of different brands, hundreds of liters of ethanol, and the illegal consignment were confiscated.

The KRA officers accompanying the DCI officers during the operation also confirmed that the seized drinks had counterfeited revenue stamps affixed on them.

This recovery comes days after the detectives arrested suspects engaged in the printing of fake KRA stamps, including those from neighboring countries such as Uganda and Tanzania.

The ongoing operation is in line with a recent directive by President William Ruto, who called on the police to conduct intelligence-led operations targeting counterfeit goods.

KRA launched a crack down after it was discovered that crooked businessmen had devised new ways of evading taxes.

The DCI and KRA's efforts to combat counterfeit goods and tax evasion not only protects consumers from potentially dangerous products but also helps ensure that the government is receiving the revenue it is owed.

Members of the public was urged to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities or products to the relevant authorities.