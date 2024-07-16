Family in shock after identifying body of Josephine Owino, lady who 'sent' a dream

- Families gathered at Nairobi City Mortuary to identify loved ones' remains
- Over 10 bodies found in a quarry at Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums, shocking local community
- Family of Josephine Owino discovered her body among the deceased
Josephine Owino's family member faints after identifying her body at the City Mortuary.
A tragic scene unfolded at the Nairobi City Mortuary as families gathered to identify the remains of their loved ones.
This somber gathering came after the discovery of over 10 bodies dumped in a quarry at Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums, shaking the local community.
The search for Josephine Owino
Among those present was the family of Josephine Owino, who had been reported missing.
The family had been desperately searching for her since her mysterious disappearance. Their worst fears were confirmed when they found Josephine among the deceased.
In a Facebook video by Kenya Online Media, a family member of Josephine’s fainted upon identifying her body, showcasing the intense grief and shock experienced by her loved ones.
The discovery of bodies in Mukuru Kwa Njenga
The bodies were discovered following a series of dreams experienced by Josephine's relatives.
According to her sister, Peris Andika, Josephine appeared in her dreams, offering clues about her whereabouts.
In these visions, Josephine questioned why her family had abandoned her in the dumpster and cold.
Following these dreams, the family was guided to the quarry, where they discovered multiple bodies, including Josephine’s.
What you need to know about the Mukuru Kwa Njenga bodies
- The bodies were found in an abandoned quarry, now filled with water and used as a dump site.
- Josephine’s family was led to this site by her posthumous dreams.
- The bodies, in various stages of decomposition, were wrapped in nylon papers and reinforced with nylon ropes, adding to the horror of the discovery.
- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested Collins Jomaisi Khalisia, the prime suspect in the Kware killings that have horrified the nation.
- The 33-year-old was apprehended in the Soweto area of Kayole at around 3 a.m. as he was leaving a venue after watching a football game.
- After his arrest, Khalisia led officers from the National Police Service and the DCI to his rented one-room house in Kware, approximately 100 meters from the crime scene.
- During the search, police uncovered a chilling array of items, including evidence connected to the killings, tools potentially used in the crimes, and personal belongings of some victims.
- Residents expressed their horror and fear over the brutal killings. Local authorities have intensified their investigations to uncover the full extent of the crimes and ensure that all involved individuals are brought to justice.