Family in shock after identifying body of Josephine Owino, lady who 'sent' a dream

A tragic scene unfolded at the Nairobi City Mortuary as families gathered to identify the remains of their loved ones.

This somber gathering came after the discovery of over 10 bodies dumped in a quarry at Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums, shaking the local community.

The search for Josephine Owino

Among those present was the family of Josephine Owino, who had been reported missing.

The family had been desperately searching for her since her mysterious disappearance. Their worst fears were confirmed when they found Josephine among the deceased.

In a Facebook video by Kenya Online Media, a family member of Josephine’s fainted upon identifying her body, showcasing the intense grief and shock experienced by her loved ones.

Family member faints at City Mortuary after viewing Josephine's body retrieved from Kware Dam, Mukuru Kwa Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

The discovery of bodies in Mukuru Kwa Njenga

The bodies were discovered following a series of dreams experienced by Josephine's relatives.

According to her sister, Peris Andika, Josephine appeared in her dreams, offering clues about her whereabouts.

In these visions, Josephine questioned why her family had abandoned her in the dumpster and cold.

Following these dreams, the family was guided to the quarry, where they discovered multiple bodies, including Josephine’s.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya

What you need to know about the Mukuru Kwa Njenga bodies