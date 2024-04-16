[Screenshots] Larry Madowo laughs last after uncovering Murkomen's past criticism of JKIA

In an ongoing social media confrontation, CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo and Kenya's Road and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen have been clashing over the portrayal of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
The dispute has escalated with Madowo unveiling past criticisms of JKIA by Murkomen himself, despite the latter's recent condemnation of Madowo's reporting.
Murkomen, in his current capacity, accused Madowo of disproportionately highlighting the negative aspects of Kenya's infrastructure to an international audience, while neglecting the country's developmental successes.
In a charged message on the social media platform X, Murkomen stated, "Do you want to tell me that there is nothing good in JKIA? Do you want to say that the only good thing you saw with the Nairobi Expressway is the few minutes of blocked drainage? Stop amplifying negatives and have a balanced attitude towards life and progress."
Murkomen also emphasized the responsibilities that come with Madowo's position at leading global media organization CNN, urging him to use his platform to promote positive narratives.
"Bro, being a recognized Kenyan working for a top global media house comes with utmost responsibility. But Bro, don’t use your global voice to amplify negativity," he argued.
However, Madowo countered by surfacing Murkomen's own past critiques of JKIA from before he held his current office.
Notably, a 2014 post by Murkomen described the airport's access as plagued by "terrible" traffic jams and questioned its international standards.
An earlier 2013 post expressed Murkomen's dismay over the extent of issues at JKIA, stating, "You can never quite tell the magnitude of the JKIA disaster unless you are working, doing business, or traveling via JKIA."
This digital spat originated from Madowo's reporting on current problems at JKIA, including passengers being exposed to rain and malfunctioning escalators.
Murkomen retorted by suggesting that Madowo's time abroad had made him overly critical of the airport's conditions, a claim Madowo refuted by pointing out his consistent coverage of these issues over the years.
