ADVERTISEMENT
Larry Madowo's documentary on controversial NGO launches on Netflix after 5 years

Charles Ouma

“Free Money” filmed over 5 years launches on Netflix today! See what happens when everyone in a Kenyan village receives free cash every month - Larry Madowo

Larry Madowo
Larry Madowo

Award winning CNN journalist Larry Madowo has shared that a documentary he has been a part of for the last five years is finally ready for viewers and be available for streaming on Netflix.

The piece in question delves into the operations of US nonprofit 'GiveDirectly' which sends money to a village in Nyanza with the view of uplifting the living standards of the poor in the area.

The documentary which took five years to piece examines the effects of the nonprofit’s operations.

GiveDirectly in its website indicates that it allows donors to ''send money directly to people in poverty with no strings attached''.

Titled 'Free Money', the piece examined the organization’s operations and the psychological effects of converting an entire Kenyan village into dependents of free money.

At the end of every month, the organization sends free money to beneficiaries with the resultant positive or negative effects the society.

According to the organization’s website, it focuses on giving cash to the poor to enable them to make choices for themselves.

"We believe people living in poverty deserve the dignity to choose for themselves how best to improve their lives — cash enables that choice."

Madowo shared the news of the documentary being available with a question that read: "Is it OK for an American NGO to run a cash experiment on poor Africans?"

"Our documentary “Free Money” filmed over 5 years launches on Netflix today! See what happens when everyone in a Kenyan village receives free cash every month."

The trailer of the documentary shows an employee of the organization engaging beneficiaries, telling them that they would be receiving $22, the equivalent of about Sh.3,000 over a period of 12 months.

While the villagers seem to be elated, the organization has been on the spot over its concept of sending free money every month to people simply because they are poor under its 'universal basic income' concept.

ADVERTISEMENT

