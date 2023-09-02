Larry Madowo's documentary on controversial NGO launches on Netflix after 5 years

The piece in question delves into the operations of US nonprofit 'GiveDirectly' which sends money to a village in Nyanza with the view of uplifting the living standards of the poor in the area.

The documentary which took five years to piece examines the effects of the nonprofit’s operations.

GiveDirectly in its website indicates that it allows donors to ''send money directly to people in poverty with no strings attached''.

ADVERTISEMENT

Titled 'Free Money', the piece examined the organization’s operations and the psychological effects of converting an entire Kenyan village into dependents of free money.

At the end of every month, the organization sends free money to beneficiaries with the resultant positive or negative effects the society.

According to the organization’s website, it focuses on giving cash to the poor to enable them to make choices for themselves.

"We believe people living in poverty deserve the dignity to choose for themselves how best to improve their lives — cash enables that choice."

ADVERTISEMENT

Madowo shared the news of the documentary being available with a question that read: "Is it OK for an American NGO to run a cash experiment on poor Africans?"

"Our documentary “Free Money” filmed over 5 years launches on Netflix today! See what happens when everyone in a Kenyan village receives free cash every month."

The trailer of the documentary shows an employee of the organization engaging beneficiaries, telling them that they would be receiving $22, the equivalent of about Sh.3,000 over a period of 12 months.