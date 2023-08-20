Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

Wamuchomba played a pivotal role in Larry's early career when he began his journey in broadcasting at Bahasha FM before making his mark at KTN.

Taking to his Twitter page, Larry expressed his excitement about meeting the woman who provided him with his inaugural opportunity in the media industry. Their conversation held a special significance, as Larry's reminiscence revealed.

"Just bumped into my first-ever boss in broadcast media - in Joburg. Kenyan lawmaker Gathoni Wamuchomba ran Bahasha FM & hosted its breakfast show then, I was just 20 years old when I started out," Larry wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gathoni Wamuchomba humorously reminded Larry of her anticipation for his wedding, a sentiment Larry reciprocated.

"Gathoni amesema anangoja harusi. Hata mimi nangoja," Larry humorously shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

Larry's Madowo's media journey

ADVERTISEMENT

Larry Madowo's journey in the media industry is an inspiring tale of resilience and determination.

His initial attempt to enter the field faced setbacks, including failing his first interview at Y-FM, now known as Hot96.

In the face of adversity, he found himself selling tea and mandazi at a relative's kiosk in Gikomba Market to make ends meet.

His path took a significant turn in 2007 when he interned at Bahasha FM, a Naivasha-based vernacular radio station.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite encountering obstacles, such as being laid off due to financial constraints amidst the 2007/2008 post-election violence, Larry's determination remained unwavering.

He joined Kenya Television Network (KTN) as a trainee reporter and subsequently launched Kenya's inaugural daytime business program, KTN Financial Markets Live, along with KTN Business Today.

After his three-year stint at KTN, Larry continued to ascend in his career, joining NTV in 2010, where his star shone even brighter.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT