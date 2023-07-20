ADVERTISEMENT
Larry Madowo rescues innocent man injured during maandamano [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Larry Madowo intervened to assist a man who was shot during maaandamano

Larry Madowo comes to the aid of a man during maandamano on July 20 in Kamukunji area, Nairobi
Larry Madowo comes to the aid of a man during maandamano on July 20 in Kamukunji area, Nairobi

CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo found himself at the center of a life-saving intervention during the Azimio la Umoja demonstrations in the Kamukunji area of Nairobi.

On Thursday, July 20, Madowo witnessed a construction worker allegedly shot by the police during the protests.

According to Madowo's tweet on Thursday, he acted swiftly and coordinated first aid administration, while also arranging for the injured man's transportation to a hospital.

CNN Correspondent Larry Madowo
CNN Correspondent Larry Madowo Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Larry Madowo reveals split-second decision that saved him from US shooting

With ambulances nowhere in sight, Madowo took decisive action. Paying a local boda boda rider, he arranged for the injured construction worker to be taken to a nearby hospital for assessment and admission.

"A construction worker near Kamukunji was hit by police. He was not in the demonstrations. I paid to take him to hospital," Larry's tweet read.

The victim, identified as Elijah Mwangi, suffered stomach and waist wounds, but the exact cause of the injuries remained unclear.

Reports surrounding the incident remained inconclusive about the cause of Elijah Mwangi's injuries.

Larry Madowo
Larry Madowo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Larry Madowo & crew escapes road mishap in the line of duty [Photo]

He recalled being hit while eating lunch and passing out shortly after. The ambiguity persisted as to whether he was struck by a live bullet, rubber bullet, or teargas canister.

According to a report by Amnesty International, the Azimio la Umoja protests have already marked people's deaths, with gunshot wounds being the leading cause of fatalities,

Instances of police brutality came under scrutiny, prompting concerns about the safety of demonstrators.

Reports emerged of police officers impersonating journalists to arrest protesters, a practice strongly condemned by the Media Council of Kenya.

Larry Madowo
Larry Madowo Pulse Live Kenya

On July 19, Azimio Party leadership blasted the government for allegedly arresting opposition leaders in the ongoing protests.

Martha Karua released a list of nine opposition leaders allegedly arrested by police in various parts of the country including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, MP Kilifi South Keng Chong, Speaker of Kilifi County Assembly Teddy Mwambira among others.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
