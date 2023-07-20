Larry Madowo rescues innocent man injured during maandamano [Video]

On Thursday, July 20, Madowo witnessed a construction worker allegedly shot by the police during the protests.

According to Madowo's tweet on Thursday, he acted swiftly and coordinated first aid administration, while also arranging for the injured man's transportation to a hospital.

With ambulances nowhere in sight, Madowo took decisive action. Paying a local boda boda rider, he arranged for the injured construction worker to be taken to a nearby hospital for assessment and admission.

"A construction worker near Kamukunji was hit by police. He was not in the demonstrations. I paid to take him to hospital," Larry's tweet read.

The victim, identified as Elijah Mwangi, suffered stomach and waist wounds, but the exact cause of the injuries remained unclear.

Uncertain cause of injury

Reports surrounding the incident remained inconclusive about the cause of Elijah Mwangi's injuries.

He recalled being hit while eating lunch and passing out shortly after. The ambiguity persisted as to whether he was struck by a live bullet, rubber bullet, or teargas canister.

Maandamano: Arrested persons so far

According to a report by Amnesty International, the Azimio la Umoja protests have already marked people's deaths, with gunshot wounds being the leading cause of fatalities,

Instances of police brutality came under scrutiny, prompting concerns about the safety of demonstrators.

Reports emerged of police officers impersonating journalists to arrest protesters, a practice strongly condemned by the Media Council of Kenya.

On July 19, Azimio Party leadership blasted the government for allegedly arresting opposition leaders in the ongoing protests.

