Kimani Ichung'wah in trouble with lawyer Danstan Omari over 'Koinange street' remark

The tweet in question was a quoted retweet that Ichung’wah posted in response to a past interview on NTV, during which Omari accused the administration of President William Ruto, and Ichung’wah in particular, of harassing former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We have a new regime that wants to drag Uhuru Kenyatta to court, and as lawyers we will make money to defend him, but what will be the impact? The retired president has a lot of force globally...Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta, globally, control 80 per cent of the networks," said the advocate during the February 1, 2023 interview.

Omari said the lawmaker has no influence and was better off not enganging the former head of state.

“William Ruto is a local President, and the likes of Ichung’wah are only known up to Kikuyu Constituency...we’re dealing with a new war that Kenya Kwanza could’ve withdrawn," he added.

Kimani Ichung'wa's response to Danstan Omari

Ichung’wa responded to the comments describing the lawyer as a 'fake liar'.

"Phewl At least am known in Kikuyu by my people unlike the fake media based liar only known along Koinange Street!" Ichungwah said.

Danstan Omari's demands to Kimani Ichung'wah

Omari's lawyer, Brian Mabeya, has now written a letter to Ichung’wah, stating that the tweet was defamatory and meant to portray his client in a bad light.

In the letter, Mabeya demands that Ichung’wah withdraw the tweet and apologize to Omari within seven days, failing which legal action would be taken.

Mabeya goes on to state that the tweet was intended to injure Omari's image and character in the eyes of the public.

“The import of your impugned tweet was to portray our client as a person of loose morals, a person who keeps the company of prostitutes and an immoral person, never mind the fact that our client is an advocate of several years standing and has been a lecturer of law," Mabeya said.