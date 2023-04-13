The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kimani Ichung'wah in trouble with lawyer Danstan Omari over 'Koinange street' remark

Amos Robi

Omari has issued one condition for him not to take action against the Kikuyu MP

Popular lawyer Danstan Omari has threatened to take legal action against National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah over a tweet that Omari claims is defamatory.

The tweet in question was a quoted retweet that Ichung’wah posted in response to a past interview on NTV, during which Omari accused the administration of President William Ruto, and Ichung’wah in particular, of harassing former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We have a new regime that wants to drag Uhuru Kenyatta to court, and as lawyers we will make money to defend him, but what will be the impact? The retired president has a lot of force globally...Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta, globally, control 80 per cent of the networks," said the advocate during the February 1, 2023 interview.

Omari said the lawmaker has no influence and was better off not enganging the former head of state.

“William Ruto is a local President, and the likes of Ichung’wah are only known up to Kikuyu Constituency...we’re dealing with a new war that Kenya Kwanza could’ve withdrawn," he added.

Ichung’wa responded to the comments describing the lawyer as a 'fake liar'.

"Phewl At least am known in Kikuyu by my people unlike the fake media based liar only known along Koinange Street!" Ichungwah said.

Omari's lawyer, Brian Mabeya, has now written a letter to Ichung’wah, stating that the tweet was defamatory and meant to portray his client in a bad light.

In the letter, Mabeya demands that Ichung’wah withdraw the tweet and apologize to Omari within seven days, failing which legal action would be taken.

Mabeya goes on to state that the tweet was intended to injure Omari's image and character in the eyes of the public.

“The import of your impugned tweet was to portray our client as a person of loose morals, a person who keeps the company of prostitutes and an immoral person, never mind the fact that our client is an advocate of several years standing and has been a lecturer of law," Mabeya said.

Mabeya also mentions that Omari is a father and a married man, and a known commentator on various public issues on media. Therefore, the tweet was calculated to injure the image and character of Omari in the eyes of the public.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

