Ichung'wa warns police IG on consequences of not arresting Raila, Uhuru

In a media briefing held in Parliament on Tuesday, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa said that the Azimio la Umoja party should be held accountable for the damage and theft of goods.

He said that many UDA MPs were under pressure from their constituents to ensure the government addressed the disruption caused by the protests, even if it means arresting Azimio's top echelons including Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta.

He asked the police to go after those involved in the looting and destruction of property, from those captured on cameras to leaders who accompanied the protestors.

“When President William Ruto said everyone is under the law, Odinga and Kenyatta are no exception. They must submit themselves to the whims of our constitution and law,” Ichung’wa said.

He also told the police IG that the consequences of failing to arrest the leaders would be that Kenyans would take it upon themselves to protect their property.

"I want to encourage the inspector general of police, fear nobody. Don’t just arrest the young boys and girls being paid to demonstrate. If the bark stops at the door of Odinga go for Odinga. If the bark stops at his sponsors' door, go for them.

“Failure to which, then you will leave Kenyans to protect themselves and protect their property, and we do not in any way desire that that time comes to pass when Kenyans will take it upon themselves to protect themselves and their property,” the MP added.

He accused the opposition of plotting to destabilise the country for selfish gains.

Ichung’wa cautioned Kenyatta that the government was investigating the extra-judicial killings that were allegedly planned by rogue police officers, corruption and looting that took place during his tenure.