List of Kenyan pastors and their stance on the Finance Bill 2024

Lynet Okumu

Here is a list of your favourite Kenyan pastors and their stance on the Finance Bill 2024

Pastor Burale, Rev Lucy Natasha & Pastor T Mwangi
Pastor Burale, Rev Lucy Natasha & Pastor T Mwangi

Kenya is currently experiencing significant unrest due to the proposed Finance Bill 2024, which has sparked widespread protests across the nation.

The bill, which includes increased taxes and other financial measures, has faced opposition from various quarters, including the youth, political activists, and religious leaders.

Among those who have weighed in on the issue are some of Kenya's most prominent pastors. Their positions reflect the deep concern within the religious community about the potential impact of the bill on ordinary Kenyans.

Renowned for his direct and no-nonsense approach to preaching, Pastor Robert Burale has openly rejected the Finance Bill 2024.

On June 24, Burale led a peaceful demonstration, emphasizing that justice is integral to Jesus’ teachings.

He rallied young men and women to stand against the bill, highlighting the moral and ethical implications of the proposed tax increases.

Pastor Robert Burale
Pastor Robert Burale Pulse Live Kenya
Reverend Lucy Natasha joined the chorus of opposition against the Finance Bill on June 25.

In her statement, Natasha expressed solidarity with the youth, who have been at the forefront of the protests.

She acknowledged their critical role in the nation's development and urged the government to listen to their concerns.

Rev Lucy Natasha
Rev Lucy Natasha Pulse Live Kenya
Pastor Ezekiel Odero, of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church in Kilifi County, has also voiced his concerns about the Finance Bill.

Speaking in May 2024, Odero called for a consensus between the government and the people before implementing new taxes.

In 2023, Ezekiel issued a warning to President Ruto about the potential unrest, urging the president to seek divine guidance to avert the crisis.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life Prayer Centre & Church
Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life Prayer Centre & Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life Prayer Centre & Church Pulse Live Kenya
Televangelist Pastor James Ng’ang’a has taken a bold stance against the Finance Bill.

During a service on June 23, he announced his intention to join the protests on June 25. N

g’ang’a’s commitment to physically participating in the demonstrations reflects his deep concern about the bill's impact on Kenyans and his willingness to stand with the people.

Pastor Ng'ang'a
Pastor Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya
Pastor T Mwangi has recently addressed the Finance Bill, urging the government to heed the voices of Generation Z.

He highlighted the difference between past generations, who witnessed oppression without action, and the current brave generation that confronts their oppressors.

Mwangi’s call for governmental accountability resonates with many young Kenyans who feel marginalised by the proposed policies.

Pastor T Mwangi
Pastor T Mwangi Pastor T Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya
Like his counterparts Ezekiel, Bishop Pius Muiru of Maximum Miracle Centre has expressed his opposition to the Finance Bill.

His stance aligns with the broader sentiment among religious leaders who are advocating for a more just and equitable approach to governance and economic policy.

Nairobi Chapel’s senior pastor, Nick Korir, has also rejected the Finance Bill 2024. He praised the courage of Gen Zs in standing up against corruption and condemned the police brutality witnessed during the protests.

Korir’s statements highlight the intersection of faith and social justice, urging the government to prioritise the well-being of its citizens.

Nairobi Chapel Senior Pastor Nick Korir
Nairobi Chapel Senior Pastor Nick Korir Pulse Live Kenya

Returning from the United States to stand with the youth, Bishop Evans Kariuki has taken a strong position against the Finance Bill.

He cited the historical silence of the church on national issues as his motivation to act. Kariuki’s involvement underscores the global support for Kenyan youth in their fight for a fairer economic future.

In a profound reflection on the state of the nation and the potential consequences of the Finance Bill 2024, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has issued an appeal to the government.

In their statement shared on June 7, 2024, the bishops acknowledged the government’s need to generate revenue to fund public services.

However, they also expressed deep concern about the ongoing corruption and mismanagement of public resources, urging the government to consider these issues carefully while proposing new legislation.

This year's Martyrs Day celebration was animated by the Nebbi Catholic Archdiocese
This year’s Martyrs Day celebration was animated by the Nebbi Catholic Archdiocese pulse uganda
Not all religious leaders have spoken out about the Finance Bill. Notably, Lynet Munyali (aka Size 8), Prophet Owuor, Bishop Allan Kiuna, Reverend Kathy Kiuna, and Teresia Wairimu have remained silent on the issue.

Their lack of public stance has drawn attention, as many look to these influential figures for guidance during this critical time.

