Pastor James Ng'ang'a dares EACC & Kenyan politicians in angry response

EACC identified the prime land on which Pastor Ng’ang’a church sits among those grabbed from Kenya Railways, setting the stage for the preacher’s response.

In his rant, the preacher dared the commission to come for the land located at the intersection between Haile Selassie Avenue and Uhuru Highway.

"EACC should look for their age mates. I am not their age mates. And even if we are age mates, we never went to school together. You're saying I stole land. A land that has a title deed from 1980. It came out in 1993. I left prison in 1993. It came out in 1999. I bought it in 2004. the preacher stated.

He recounted that he bought the land in 2004, eleven years after leaving prison and maintained that the dovcuments in his possession are not fake.

“And you're saying it's fake. Fake is your mother. Don't bring nonsense to me. If it's stealing, ask CBK. And EACC go to the land records. Stop the comedy because you want to destroy the government's name," Ng’ng’a added.

Doing something that politicians won't believe

He vowed to fight back against any politician who wants to frustrate him, threatening to unleash things and do things that they wont believe.

"I980 was Moi's tenure. Kibali came. Uhuru came when the title was being released. I never bought it with Uhuru. I bought it in 2004. With all those governments, where was EACC? The government sold me that land. Where were you in 1980? Try me one day. I will do something you all won't believe. You will see how I will send you things. And you won't know it's me. Go play with Benny Hinn, but not me. If you haven't know, I am not a pastor nor a bishop, aren't they putting blames on me?" he said as captured in the video below.

Bisho Margaret Wanjiru's troubles

Also fighting for the land on which part of her church sits is Jesus Is Alive Ministry’s bishop Margaret Wanjiru.

Earlier in the week, Wanjiru had a rough encounter with authorities and ended up in hospital during a confrontation at the church.