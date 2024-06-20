The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Burale weighs in on the church's silence & inaction on Finance Bill 2024

Amos Robi

The protests on the Finance Bill 2024 have entered their second day and now spread beyond Nairobi to other parts of the country

  • Burale urged religious leaders to take a clear stance on the issue and emphasised the importance of transparency
  • He called for a separation between politics and the pulpit, aiming to preserve the integrity of religious spaces amidst political tensions
  • Some religious leaders have spoken on the potential burdens the Finance Bill could impose on Kenyans, but they have largely stayed silent on the protests

Recommended articles

Preacher and life coach Robert Burale has voiced concerns about the church’s reticence on the highly controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Burale’s statements come amidst growing public unrest and protests entering their second day.

In a video on his social media platforms, Burale did not mince words when addressing the issue, urging religious leaders to take a clear stance.

"A lot is happening in the country, and it's obvious that the church is too silent," Burale stated.

Protestors during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya

READ: 7 key factors driving Gen Z's political awakening in Kenya

"I know it's a topic that many may not want to talk about. We like whispering and tiptoeing on matters church, but we are appearing as if we pick when it suits us," added Burale.

He emphasised the importance of transparency, irrespective of political affiliations.

"It doesn't matter which side of the political divide you support, but time has come, I believe, that we say boldly are we pro or against the finance bill. I do urge every pastor, it doesn't matter who you support or don't support," pointed out Burale.

Burale also called for a separation between politics and the pulpit, highlighting the need for religious sanctity.

"You should not allow our politicians to mount our pulpits during the Sunday Service," he asserted.

This call to action aims to preserve the integrity of religious spaces amidst growing political tensions.

Pastor Robert Burale

READ: Guard rewarded with cash over 10 times his salary for protecting protestors

While some religious leaders have spoken on the potential burdens the Finance Bill could impose on Kenyans, they have largely stayed silent on the protests.

During the public participation hearings, Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit warned of dire consequences if the bill passes.

He cited potential job losses, increased unemployment rates, and a higher cost of living as critical concerns.

