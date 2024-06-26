The sports category has moved to a new website.

How Danstan Omari & 36 other lawyers escaped fire during Nairobi protests

Amos Robi

Omari said he had come from the protests and was now in the office alongside his colleagues

Uganda House along Kenyatta Avenue on fire during the anti-finance bill protests on Tuesday June 25, 2024
Uganda House along Kenyatta Avenue on fire during the anti-finance bill protests on Tuesday June 25, 2024
  • The fire broke out after police allegedly threw a tear gas canister into the building,
  • All 37 occupants of the building escaped without injuries
  • Omari raised questions about security measures for buildings housing diplomatic missions,

Popular lawyer Danstan Omari has recounted his narrow escape from a fire at Uganda House along Kenyatta Avenue during the anti-Finance Bill Protests.

The fire broke out after police allegedly threw a tear gas canister into the building. Omari, whose office is located on the 4th floor of the building, detailed the harrowing experience.

"Yesterday, after we participated peacefully in the anti-finance bill protests, we came back to the office at around 5p.m. As we were in the office, the fire alarms went off, smoke started billowing from downstairs," Omari recounted.

Lawyer Danstan Omari talking to the media
Lawyer Danstan Omari talking to the media

READ: Nairobians concerned after overnight police operation in Githurai 45

The fire according to Omari originated from the ground floor, home to African Book Art. The situation quickly escalated as flames began to rise leaving Omari and the advocates in panic mode.

"Our office is on the 4th floor of Uganda House. When the police threw a tear gas canister into the building, the fire started coming. We had to jump from the fourth floor, breaking the windows. Otherwise, we could have been burnt alive," Omari revealed.

Miraculously, all 37 occupants of the building escaped without injuries. "Luckily, none of the 37 people in the building was injured. It is miraculous that we survived, and we thank God for everything," Omari expressed, clearly relieved.

Omari further raised questions about the security measures in place for buildings housing diplomatic missions.

Nairobi lawyer Danstan Omari
Nairobi lawyer Danstan Omari

READ: Ruto goes after alleged planners, financiers, orchestrators of Tuesday protests

Uganda House is owned by the Ugandan government and hosts diplomatic offices on the first floor which Omari said should be protected like all other embassies.

"This building is owned by Uganda, and the first floor houses diplomatic offices. Why wasn't it protected as any other embassy? Is Kenya at war with Uganda?" Omari questioned, pointing to the need for improved security protocols.

The building largely went up in flames as many others. Some businesses were also torched while others were looted dry.

Sunbeam along Mfangano Street which was set on fire during the anti-finance bill protests
Sunbeam along Mfangano Street which was set on fire during the anti-finance bill protests

READ: Unkept promises: 3 things Ruto vowed not to use against his critics that he has

The Ugandan Government in a statement condemned the incident revealing the building was undergoing renovations.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

