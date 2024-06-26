How Danstan Omari & 36 other lawyers escaped fire during Nairobi protests

Popular lawyer Danstan Omari has recounted his narrow escape from a fire at Uganda House along Kenyatta Avenue during the anti-Finance Bill Protests.

The fire broke out after police allegedly threw a tear gas canister into the building. Omari, whose office is located on the 4th floor of the building, detailed the harrowing experience.

"Yesterday, after we participated peacefully in the anti-finance bill protests, we came back to the office at around 5p.m. As we were in the office, the fire alarms went off, smoke started billowing from downstairs," Omari recounted.

The fire according to Omari originated from the ground floor, home to African Book Art. The situation quickly escalated as flames began to rise leaving Omari and the advocates in panic mode.

"Our office is on the 4th floor of Uganda House. When the police threw a tear gas canister into the building, the fire started coming. We had to jump from the fourth floor, breaking the windows. Otherwise, we could have been burnt alive," Omari revealed.

Miraculously, all 37 occupants of the building escaped without injuries. "Luckily, none of the 37 people in the building was injured. It is miraculous that we survived, and we thank God for everything," Omari expressed, clearly relieved.

Omari further raised questions about the security measures in place for buildings housing diplomatic missions.

Uganda House is owned by the Ugandan government and hosts diplomatic offices on the first floor which Omari said should be protected like all other embassies.

"This building is owned by Uganda, and the first floor houses diplomatic offices. Why wasn't it protected as any other embassy? Is Kenya at war with Uganda?" Omari questioned, pointing to the need for improved security protocols.

The building largely went up in flames as many others. Some businesses were also torched while others were looted dry.

