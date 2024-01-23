The sports category has moved to a new website.

Lizzie Wanyoike's lowest moment: Day thieves broke into NIBS & killed 2 staffers

Lynet Okumu

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike's lowest moment revealed: Thieves broke in, stole equipment worth millions & killed 2 of her staff members, just 2 months after opening the the campus.

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike
NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike

Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike, a trailblazer in the Kenyan education sector, will be buried at her ex-husband's residence in Gatanga.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nairobi Institute of Technology and Business Studies (NITBS), formerly known as Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS), had a remarkable journey marked by resilience, innovation, and a deep commitment to education.

During her burial ceremony on January 23, a comprehensive eulogy delved into the myriad challenges Lizzie faced in laying the foundation for the now-standing NIBS.

In 1999, Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike laid the foundation for what would become one of Kenya's premier hospitality colleges—the Nairobi Institute of Technology and Business Studies.

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike
NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike

READ: Lizzie Wanyoike's Biography: Early life, marriage & divorce NIBS College & other ventures

Starting as Nairobi Institute of Business Studies, the institution evolved under her visionary leadership, boasting an enrollment of over 6,000 students and a legacy of graduating hundreds of thousands with various professional courses.

Lizzie embarked on her teaching career in 1972 at State House Girls' School in Nairobi, earning a modest monthly salary.

However, her entrepreneurial spirit led her to quit after three years, co-founding the Temple College of Secretarial Studies in Nairobi with her husband and partners.

Despite initial success, the collapse of the East African Community in 1977 significantly impacted the college, prompting Lizzie's creative strategies to navigate the challenges.

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike
NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike

READ: Lizzie Wanyoike's children share vision for work she left behind

The challenges posed by the collapse of the East African Community prompted Lizzie to shift her focus to the local market.

She initiated a transformative journey, setting up NIBS in Pioneer House along Moi Avenue.

Facing space constraints, she displayed resourcefulness, even creating makeshift classes along the corridors to accommodate the growing number of students.

The quest for more spacious grounds resulted in the creation of an ultra-modern campus in 2004.

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike
NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike

The challenges persisted, with space limitations prompting Lizzie to acquire four floors in the Agricultural building along Harambee Avenue for Paramedical courses in 2005.

In 2000, NIBS faced a setback when regulatory bodies raised compliance issues, resulting in the closure of the college.

Undeterred, Lizzie took a proactive approach, traveling to India to procure the required equipment. Despite the hurdles, the college rebounded, and in 2007, Lizzie sought a more expansive location.

Her search led to Ruiru in Kiambu County, where she acquired 17.5 acres of land. The vision of establishing an ultra-modern training facility materialized in 2009 when NIBS relocated to its new premises.

NIBS College Thika Road Campus
NIBS College Thika Road Campus

However, the relocation was not without challenges, as the area faced security concerns. Within two months of opening, the campus experienced theft, with thugs making away with equipment worth millions.

Tragedy struck when the institution was raided again, resulting in the unfortunate death of two security guards. Despite these adversities, Lizzie's resilience shone through.

At a critical juncture, Lizzie confronted the decision to transform NIBS into a university. Instead of pursuing the transformation of NIBS into a university, she opted to rebrand it as a Technical college.

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike
NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike

This decision was driven by the numerous conditions attached to establishing a university. Although she had had a green light from the Commission of University Education to offer four-degree courses, she was unwilling to compromise on the institution's existing diploma programs.

Lizzie passed away on January 14 and has left behind three children and several grandchildren.

