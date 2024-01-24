The sports category has moved to a new website.

Liz Wanyoike's daughter shares mom's brave journey with cancer & lessons

Denis Mwangi

Stella Wanjiru Njoroge, on lessons from her mother Lizzie Wanyoike: "Believe what your body is telling you and never give up on finding out why."

Stella Wanjiru Njoroge, her husband and sister during Lizzie Wanyoike's funeral in Murang'a on January 23, 2024

Stella Wanjiru Njoroge, the daughter of Lizzie Wanyoike, founder of the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS), shared the profound lessons her mother left behind after a courageous battle with cancer.

Speaking during the funeral in Gatanga, Murang’a County, on Tuesday, January 23, Wanjiru said that she wished to share the lessons to encourage other Kenyans to take control of their health.

For half a decade, Lizzie Wanyoike faced health challenges that escalated over the last three years.

Stella Wanjiru Njoroge, her husband and sister during Lizzie Wanyoike's funeral in Murang'a on January 23, 2024
Despite her illness, she exhibited remarkable strength, actively participating in church services, school meetings, events, shows, and various speaking engagements.

The struggle to find a solution to her health problems led her to seek medical opinions both locally and abroad, sparing no expense in consulting specialists.

Wanyoike's journey took a dramatic turn when she was eventually diagnosed with cancer.

At first she was angry because all the specialists she had visited had missed it.

However, she refused to dwell on this aspect and quickly put on her armour for the battle ahead. In 2023, there was a glimmer of hope as the family believed she would recover.

READ: Lizzie Wanyoike's Biography: Early life, marriage & divorce NIBS College & other ventures

Stella emphasised two key lessons her mother wished to impart. Firstly, the importance of taking control of one's healthcare – a plea to believe what the body communicates and relentlessly pursue answers.

In her daughter's words, "Do not be afraid to challenge the medical field. They too are practicing their craft and they don’t have all the answers. Do not allow them to settle if you’re still not feeling well."

This call to action encourages individuals to be proactive in their healthcare, urging them not to settle for inconclusive answers.

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike and her daughter Stella Wanjiru
NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike and her daughter Stella Wanjiru
The second crucial lesson revolves around faith. Lizzie Wanyoike's unwavering belief in God's role as a miracle worker and true healer remained steadfast throughout her battle.

Her daughter stressed the importance of putting trust in God, quoting Isaiah 57:1-2, which speaks of the righteous being taken away to be spared from evil, finding rest and peace in death.

"God has taken mum home as her reward. This we can testify from Isaiah 57 1-2 which says; The righteous perish, and no one takes it to heart. The devout are taken away, and no one understands that the righteous are taken away to be spared from evil. Those who walk upright enter into peace, they find rest as they lie in death,” Wanjiru said.

In a touching conclusion, Stella Wanjiru Njoroge encapsulated her mother's life with a biblical passage from Ecclesiastes 9:10, emphasising the significance of dedicating oneself wholeheartedly to life's endeavors.

The legacy of Lizzie Wanyoike, marked by determination, faith, and a commitment to her work, leaves an indelible mark on those who had the privilege of knowing her.

