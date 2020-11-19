London Ward representative Samuel Mbugua is dead.

MCA Mbugua succumbed to the Covid-19 disease on Wednesday night at the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital where he had been undergoing treatment.

The lawmaker's death is a blow to the Nakuru county assembly having come barely a week after the House lost another member.

London MCA Samuel Mbugua who succumbed to Covid-19

Hell's Gate ward representative John Njuguna passed on at the Nakuru Nursing Home on November 9, 2020.

Kenyan Parliamentarians demand evacuation chopper

The passing of the Nakuru lawmaker comes at a time when the Kenyan Parliament also lost an MP in suspected Covid-19 related complications.

During a session where they eulogized the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga, legislators requested a special evacuation chopper to ensure they are airlifted to the best possible health care should they need to.

"We are requesting and I have managed to talk to the Clerk of the National Assembly about this that we should be given a hot line number to helicopter services just in case," Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi stated.