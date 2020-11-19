London Ward representative Samuel Mbugua is dead.
MCA Mbugua succumbed to the Covid-19 disease on Wednesday night at the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital where he had been undergoing treatment.
The lawmaker's death is a blow to the Nakuru county assembly having come barely a week after the House lost another member.
Hell's Gate ward representative John Njuguna passed on at the Nakuru Nursing Home on November 9, 2020.
Kenyan Parliamentarians demand evacuation chopper
The passing of the Nakuru lawmaker comes at a time when the Kenyan Parliament also lost an MP in suspected Covid-19 related complications.
During a session where they eulogized the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga, legislators requested a special evacuation chopper to ensure they are airlifted to the best possible health care should they need to.
"We are requesting and I have managed to talk to the Clerk of the National Assembly about this that we should be given a hot line number to helicopter services just in case," Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi stated.