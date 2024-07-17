The sports category has moved to a new website.

Macharia Gaitho's traumatising ordeal in the hands of police & his next move

Amos Robi

Despite the police claiming it was a case of mistaken identity, Gaitho remains skeptical about the incident

Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho speaking at the Karen Police Station
Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho speaking at the Karen Police Station
  • Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho doubted mistaken identity during abduction by police
  • He was forcefully apprehended by police officers while being driven by his son
  • Gaitho expressed trauma and distress from the encounter and questioned the validity of the arrest

Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho has expressed doubt about mistaken identity over his abduction by police on Wednesday morning, describing the ordeal as a traumatising experience.

Gaitho, who was being driven by his son at the time, was forcefully apprehended by police officers in an incident he strongly believes was premeditated.

After his release from the Karen Police Station, Gaitho recounted the harrowing experience, highlighting numerous reasons to question the validity of the arrest.

"I don’t believe I was mistaken for Francis Gaitho, as I am twice his age. Also, he doesn’t live where I live and doesn’t drive a car like mine. It is me they were trailing and looking for," he asserted.

Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho
Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho Pulse Live Kenya

Gaitho described the encounter as extremely distressing. "It is extremely traumatising because when you are abducted by unknown people who do not identify themselves, it is alarming.

"When I asked them to identify themselves, they told me they have a Subaru, so I should know they are police and that they have guns.

"I told them anyone can drive a Subaru; it is not a preserve of the police. Secondly, all criminals have guns; therefore, that is not an identity. They refused to show their ID," Gaitho explained.

Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho
Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho Veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho Pulse Live Kenya

The journalist's ordeal continued as he sought help at the Karen Police Station. "We drove right into the station, but those two cars followed us right inside and forced me into their car, a white Probox. I was sandwiched between two men in civilian clothes. I was handcuffed and assaulted.

They were demanding to know why I was resisting arrest, and I told them I was not resisting arrest, I was resisting criminals. I don't know who you are, you have not identified yourselves, and up to now, as far as I am concerned, you are criminals," Gaitho stated.

Gaitho was eventually released after the officers realised their mistake. However, he remains sceptical of their explanation.

"They did not explain how it was mistaken identity. They did not explain how they could have trailed me near my home. As far as I am concerned, those are still criminals," he said.

Gaitho has vowed to file a suit against the police for the incident, declaring, "We cannot sit back and watch our country go back to being a police state. We cannot go back to the era of dictatorship where people are abducted."

In a related development, Francis Gaitho, the person whom the police claimed to be targeting, stated he would present himself to the police. "I will be presenting myself at DCI Headquarters, Mazingira House Kiambu Road at 2 pm today. Thank you for all the messages of concern. I’m truly humbled," said Francis Gaitho.

Social media commentator Francis Gaitho
Social media commentator Francis Gaitho Pulse Live Kenya

Francis Gaitho’s name recently emerged during a DCI press conference, where he was accused of misleading the public regarding another person of interest in the Mukuru bodies case.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

