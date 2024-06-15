The sports category has moved to a new website.

Makadara Magistrate Monica Kivuti dies in hospital after gun attack

Amos Robi

Kivuti was shot by a rogue officer who was angered by the ruling against his wife

  • Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting incident in Court
  • She was shot by a Senior Police officer, Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir, after ruling against his wife on a case involving obtaining money by false pretense
  • The Judiciary family expressed solidarity and called for sensitivity and compassion in sharing grief

Principal Magistrate, Makadara Law Courts Hon. Monica Kivuti, has lost the fight against the extensive injuries sustained during an open gun attack in Court.

She succumbed to injuries sustained from a shooting incident involving a Senior Police officer on Thursday.

"I wish to confirm to the Nation that Hon. Monica Kivuti, Principal Magistrate, Makadara Law Courts has lost the fight against the extensive injuries sustained during an open gun attack in Court," CJ Koome said.

Kivuti died at the Nairobi Hospital where she was transferred for specialised treatment after the shooting incident.

"The Judiciary family stands in solidarity during this deeply traumatic time and calls for sensitivity and compassion as we share in grief. May Hon. Kivuti’s soul rest in eternal peace," CJ Koome added.

Kivuti was shot by Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir after her ruling on the Inspector's wife.

Jenniffer, 48, was facing charges of obtaining money by false pretence amounting to Sh2.9 million.

She had previously absconded court sessions due to illness, which led the magistrate to cancel her bail terms and order her remand at Langata Women's Prison.

The decision to remand her sparked a violent reaction from Kipchirchir, who forced his way to the court through the magistrate's door and opened fire, injuring the magistrate Monica Kivuti on the chest and left hip.

