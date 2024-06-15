Makadara Magistrate Monica Kivuti dies in hospital after gun attack

Principal Magistrate, Makadara Law Courts Hon. Monica Kivuti, has lost the fight against the extensive injuries sustained during an open gun attack in Court.

She succumbed to injuries sustained from a shooting incident involving a Senior Police officer on Thursday.

"I wish to confirm to the Nation that Hon. Monica Kivuti, Principal Magistrate, Makadara Law Courts has lost the fight against the extensive injuries sustained during an open gun attack in Court," CJ Koome said.

Kivuti died at the Nairobi Hospital where she was transferred for specialised treatment after the shooting incident.

"The Judiciary family stands in solidarity during this deeply traumatic time and calls for sensitivity and compassion as we share in grief. May Hon. Kivuti’s soul rest in eternal peace," CJ Koome added.

How Kivuti was shot in the courtroom

Kivuti was shot by Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir after her ruling on the Inspector's wife.

Jenniffer, 48, was facing charges of obtaining money by false pretence amounting to Sh2.9 million.

She had previously absconded court sessions due to illness, which led the magistrate to cancel her bail terms and order her remand at Langata Women's Prison.

Heavy security presence at Makadara Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

