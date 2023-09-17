Maina Njenga allegedly abducted a day before court appearance, lawyer speaks

According to Maina Njenga's lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, the abduction occurred on Saturday, September 16, at his residence in Kiambu, and he was taken to an undisclosed location.

Njiru expressed his concern and criticized the involvement of the police in Maina's alleged abduction.

He claimed that the former Mungiki leader had been abducted by individuals driving police Subarus with South Sudanese registration numbers.

Furthermore, Njenga was not recorded as being in any police station following his alleged abduction.

"Good morning Kenya the days of DETENTIONS without TRIAL and police ABDUCTIONS are here with us.My client Maina Njenga is still missing. He was abducted by police whose Subarus had a south Sudan registration number. He was never booked in any police station," Njiru wrote.

However, the lawyer's statement contradicts the account provided by Njenga's family. Maina Njenga's brother, Njoroge Kamunya, stated that the former Mungiki leader was abducted on the busy Kiambu highway while he was returning from a friend's house in Banana, Kiambu County.

As of now, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has not commented on the disappearance of Maina Njenga.

It is worth noting that Maina Njenga had previously been arrested on July 19 and held incommunicado for five days before being presented in court.

His family had reported him missing, which had led to mounting pressure on the authorities to either produce him in court or release him.

In the case against Njenga, the prosecution alleged that he, his aide, and his brother were found in possession of various weapons, including 14 machetes, 24 Maasai swords, 46 rungus, and three jembe sticks at his residence in Kiserian.

Maina Njenga appeared before the Makadara Law Courts on July 25 and was subsequently released on a Sh100,000 bail. According to lawyer Njiru, they were scheduled to appear before the court for a mention regarding the weapons case on Monday, September 18.

