Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula has spoken out against the ouster of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala as Senate Deputy Minority leader.

In a tweet, Wetangula called out the move, terming it as ‘unlawful, vindictive and vengeful.’

“I condemn the removal of Sen Cleo Malala as Senate D/Minority leader. It is selfish, unhelpful, unlawful, vindictive, intolerant, vengeful and against the NASA coalition Agreement. It has a direct link to the outcome of the Matungu byelection. Bure kabisa!!” read his tweet.

Malala was removed from the position following a meeting by the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition partners in the senate on Wednesday, replacing him with Kilifi Senator, Stewart Madzayo.

The Senator had recently called out and publicly disagreed with NASA coalition counterparts, ODM on the recent Matungu by-election.

Kakakmega Senator, Cleophas Malala

Malala had made allegations that the ODM party had plans to rig the forth-coming Matungu by-election.

ANC statement

Senator Malala's party, ANC also condemned the move, saying that ODM was showing hostility and they would revisit.