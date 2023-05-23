Maths contest earns Kapsabet student Sh3.5 million prize

His exceptional performance earned him a scholarship worth Sh3.5 million to pursue higher education in Australia in a course of his choice courtesy of Grace International Educational and Counselling Group.

Outshining over 4,000 candidates from 76 schools, Kemboi's remarkable prowess and problem-solving abilities distinguished him as the deserving winner.

According to a school representative, who verified the information, this recent contest marks the second time that Kapsabet High School has sent a student to Australia.

Upon being declared the winner, Kemboi expressed a mix of surprise and gratitude.

"I expected to perform well, but I never anticipated being declared the winner. I am deeply grateful to God for the opportunity and extend my heartfelt appreciation to my teachers for their unwavering support and inspiration," he stated.

He also expressed his determination to make the most of his upcoming educational experience in Australia, pledging to give his best effort.

Kelvin Kemboi the top student in the Eldoret Maths Contest Pulse Live Kenya

The contest encompassed two categories: individual and team-based challenges. In the individual category, participants were tasked with solving a series of complex problems within a specific time frame.

The top three performers in each category were rewarded with well-deserved prizes. Additionally, in the team category, students formed groups of four, collaboratively tackling a set of problems, with the top three teams in each category also receiving recognition for their achievements.

This remarkable achievement for Kemboi follows the success of another student in a previous contest held in 2022, where a scholarship to Australia was also secured. The contest attracted 172 schools and over 3,000 students.

The top girl at the Kapsabet Maths contest Pulse Live Kenya

