
MP testifies after bank accounts were wiped clean by suspected hackers

Denis Mwangi

The MP told the court that nobody is safe in the country after several bank accounts in his name were wiped clean by suspected hackers

Matungulu MP Stephen Mule during a past function
Matungulu MP Stephen Mule during a past function

Matungulu MP Stephen Mule on Wednesday appeared in court to testify against a 22-year-old who is accused of forging the legislator's identity and wiping clean his mobile money wallets and several bank accounts.

The accused, identified as Boniface Kirui, is said to have also taken loans from lending apps before withdrawing the money.

“Nobody is safe in this country including investors and multinational companies as hackers with immense skills in manipulating people’s bank accounts are on the loose and withdrawing huge sums of money from their accounts without their knowledge,” the MP told the court.

Boniface Kirui in court on August 30, 2023
Boniface Kirui in court on August 30, 2023
He accused the suspect of accessing three bank accounts, and four mobile money wallets and financial apps.

The MP said he believed that his information was obtained from a health centre where he had voluntarily submitted while seeking treatment.

Mule told the court that the suspect had already confessed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

However, Boniface denied the accusations, defending that his name was not in any of the transactions.

The case will be heard again on September 27.

Matungulu Member of Parliament Stephen Mule
Matungulu Member of Parliament Stephen Mule

Kenya named highest-risk country for ID fraud

Kenya was been named the highest-risk country for ID fraud as it prepares to roll out a new digital ID system.

The country has been badly hit by the fraud epidemic, with a surge in false identification cases and mounting concerns about the hacking of bank accounts and mobile money wallets.

Fraud attempts surged from 10 per cent in January to 17 per cent in June 2023, according to a report by Smile ID.

This recent increase has thrust Kenya into the position of being the highest-risk country for ID fraud compared to other countries analyzed in the Smile ID KYC Report H1 2023 such as Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Egypt, Zambia, Senegal, Cameroon, and Cote D'Ivoire.



