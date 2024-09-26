The sports category has moved to a new website.

Media Council announces paid attachment openings for students [How to apply]

Amos Robi

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has opened applications for its Media Industrial Attachment Programme, targeting journalism and media students.

Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo
This programme, running from October to December 2024, offers an opportunity for final-year students to gain practical experience in recognised media outlets across the country.

The attachment, which spans three months, is designed to prepare students for the competitive job market while fulfilling graduation requirements.

According to the Media Council of Kenya, the programme will offer students exposure to various fields such as print, broadcast radio/television, technical production, and digital media.

In a statement, MCK said: "The Media Industrial Attachment Programme is geared towards providing journalism/media students with practical work experience required for graduation and preparing them for the job market."

Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo during the launch of the 2024 MCK Accreditation Survey Report on June 14 2024
Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo during the launch of the 2024 MCK Accreditation Survey Report on June 14 2024 Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo during the launch of the 2024 MCK Accreditation Survey Report on June 14 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

To qualify, students must be pursuing a degree or diploma in journalism, media studies, communications, digital or corporate communication.

Only final-year students from recognised universities or colleges are eligible to apply. Other key requirements include a recommendation letter from the institution indicating the required attachment period and a valid registration for the industrial attachment unit at their college or university.

MCK further outlines that applicants must provide the following documents:

  • Academic transcripts for the current academic year
  • A valid student identification card
  • A valid MCK Student Press Card for 2024
  • A sample of any journalistic work done before
Radio studio
Successful candidates will be placed in various media houses across Kenya, depending on their areas of specialisation.

From print to digital media, students will have the opportunity to hone their skills in dynamic newsrooms and production studios. The MCK will also provide a monthly stipend to support students during the attachment period.

Interested students can apply online by submitting the required documents via the provided link.

The deadline for applications is Monday, 30th September 2024. Applicants are encouraged to submit their materials promptly to avoid missing out on this competitive programme.

A file photo of a radio studio
The Media Council of Kenya emphasised that it does not solicit payments for this programme and does not work through agents or agencies

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

