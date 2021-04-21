Media Council issues statement after DCI summons RMS Editorial leadership over #GunGalore Exposé

In the statement seen by Pulse Live, MCK said the exposé showed weaknesses in the police service, and they cannot claim to investigate or summon journalists involved.

“The Council takes great exception to the summons issued against the editorial leadership of Royal Media Services, by the @DCI_Kenya Mr. George Kinoti, over the expose dated 18th April, 2021 with the titles "SilahaMtaani” and “Guns Galore” broadcast on Citizen TV.

While the Council recognizes the role of the DCI, it expects that the process is geared towards investigating the matter & not violating freedom of expression, Press Freedom & Access to Information as provided in the Constitution in Articles 33, 34,35 & the Media Council Act 2013,” read the statement.

MCK said that if the DCI or National Police Service have a complaint on the exposé, they can file their grievances with the Complaints Commission which is legally mandated to handle such matters.

The council added that it is a violation of press freedom and the constitution to summon journalists about their work and forcing them to reveal identities of their sources.

“If the DCI, or in fact the National Police Service feels aggrieved by the investigative piece, they are urged to file a complaint with the @CCommissionKE which is legally Mandated to handle such matters under section 27 of the Media Council Act 2013.”