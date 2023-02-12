ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Media Council addresses media houses after alleged Matiang'i home raid

Amos Robi

The media regulatory body said there was need to clear the air amidst confusion regarding the former CS's alleged home raid

Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo
Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo

The Media Council of Kenya has issued directives to media houses that covered the alleged raid into former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s home to provide footage of the raid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a statement released on Saturday, February 11, the regulator added that media houses needed to forward names of editors and crew present at the former CS’s Karen home during the alleged raid by police.

"While carrying out our monitoring function on the evening of February 8, 2023, the MCK came across your station's coverage of the police raid. We request you to provide the Council with actual footage collected by your crew at the scene and the identity of the editors/reporters who were sent there," read the letter in part.

MCK said that media houses had declined to provide proof of the incident leaving more confusion among Kenyans insisting that the footage would be vital in clearing the air.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matinag'i
Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matinag'i Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matinag'i Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kibicho speaks after reports of security removal for Uhuru, Matiang'i, and himself

"The Council is concerned by the refusal by the media to provide actual footage or photos from such a highly- publicised event, yet they were at the scene. Providing this information will clarify the matter to the public,” said MCK.

The statement by MCK comes after the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome and Interior Affairs CS Kithure Kindiki denied any raid into Matiangi’s home.

"I wish to clarify that no police officers under the NPS were sent to former CS Matiang’i residence at all," Koome said.

CS Kindiki on the other hand stated that no security agents from the government or any government institution had been dispatched to his home to arrest or harass him in any manner.

File image of Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki addressing the press on December 6, 2022 in Nairobi
File image of Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki addressing the press on December 6, 2022 in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Probe into robbery at Mudavadi's Karen home takes unexpected turn

Kindiki confirmed that the National Police Service, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Kenya Revenue Authority, and all law enforcement agencies have no orders to look for the former CS.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed there were investigations into former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i but said they had not gotten to the level of him being arrested.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Statue of Mary untouched after church collapses [Photos]

Statue of Mary untouched after church collapses [Photos]

'Freshers' terrorising Nairobi residents flashed out in undercover DCI operation

'Freshers' terrorising Nairobi residents flashed out in undercover DCI operation

Why Ruto skipped Magoha's final sendoff

Why Ruto skipped Magoha's final sendoff

Media Council addresses media houses after alleged Matiang'i home raid

Media Council addresses media houses after alleged Matiang'i home raid

Dennis Itumbi's pledge after government appointment

Dennis Itumbi's pledge after government appointment

3 officers dead, scores injured as bandits defy CS Kindiki and ambush police

3 officers dead, scores injured as bandits defy CS Kindiki and ambush police

Barbara Magoha explains viral video, issues apology

Barbara Magoha explains viral video, issues apology

Brother in-law reveals vetting Magoha underwent to marry Nigerian wife Barbara

Brother in-law reveals vetting Magoha underwent to marry Nigerian wife Barbara

Raila causes excitement as he arrives for Magoha's burial in traditional regalia [Video]

Raila causes excitement as he arrives for Magoha's burial in traditional regalia [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barbara Magoha speaking at Consolata Shrine in Nairobi on February 9, 2023

Barbara Magoha recounts how husband appeared to her in a dream day after his death

Young woman opening the car door. Credit: Fotostorm

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors, other objects

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Raila rushes to Matiangi's house after reports of police presence [Video]

Collage of Police IG Japheth Koome and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'

Police IG speaks after reports of Matiangi's house raid