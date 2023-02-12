Media Council addresses media houses after alleged Matiang'i home raid

In a statement released on Saturday, February 11, the regulator added that media houses needed to forward names of editors and crew present at the former CS’s Karen home during the alleged raid by police.

"While carrying out our monitoring function on the evening of February 8, 2023, the MCK came across your station's coverage of the police raid. We request you to provide the Council with actual footage collected by your crew at the scene and the identity of the editors/reporters who were sent there," read the letter in part.

MCK said that media houses had declined to provide proof of the incident leaving more confusion among Kenyans insisting that the footage would be vital in clearing the air.

"The Council is concerned by the refusal by the media to provide actual footage or photos from such a highly- publicised event, yet they were at the scene. Providing this information will clarify the matter to the public,” said MCK.

The statement by MCK comes after the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome and Interior Affairs CS Kithure Kindiki denied any raid into Matiangi’s home.

"I wish to clarify that no police officers under the NPS were sent to former CS Matiang’i residence at all," Koome said.

CS Kindiki on the other hand stated that no security agents from the government or any government institution had been dispatched to his home to arrest or harass him in any manner.

Kindiki confirmed that the National Police Service, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Kenya Revenue Authority, and all law enforcement agencies have no orders to look for the former CS.