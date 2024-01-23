Media Council speaks after 3 journalists brawled in Siaya

The journalists identified as Josiah Odanga from The Star Newspaper, Mary Goretty Juma from K24, and George Amolo of Royal Media Services engaged in a scuffle that the Council deemed unacceptable and detrimental to the public's trust in the media.

"The conduct by Odanga, Juma, and Amolo is unacceptable and undermines the public's trust in the media and imperils the critical role journalists play in our society," stated David Omwoyo, the CEO of the Media Council of Kenya.

The Council unequivocally condemned all forms of violence, emphasising that such actions, even when committed by members of the press, jeopardize professional credibility and undermine the principles of responsible journalism.

The CEO urged journalists to uphold their commitment to truth, accuracy, and objectivity, encouraging them to prioritize respectful dialogue and constructive criticism over personal attacks or violence.

Expressing readiness to support and assist the journalists involved, the Council urged them to seek mediation or other forms of conflict resolution to address underlying issues and prevent future violence.

Additionally, the media houses were urged to refrain from publishing one-sided stories by their employees during conflicts, as this may contribute to confusion and veil facts.

"We remain committed to working with all stakeholders to create a more respectful and collaborative media environment. Journalists can, and should, work together to hold power to account, inform the public, and contribute to a better society," asserted Omwoyo.

The Council had already investigated the incident and called on relevant media organizations to undertake comprehensive investigations and impose appropriate disciplinary actions against those involved.

Omwoyo emphasised that accredited journalists engaging in such altercations risk losing their registration with the Council.

