Former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Miguna Miguna has responded after reports emerged that ex-Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe had moved to court seeking to know the status of his resignation from the position.

In a statement, Miguna said that his emergence is proof that President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are scared of being defeated in the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election.

The exiled lawyer stated that it is the reason they went for Igathe whom he described as dead wood, to try and salvage his resignation unlawfully, insisting that it will not work.

“Both Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and Conman Raila Odinga are so scared of being DEFEATED in the scheduled Nairobi County by-election that they have gone and fetched DEADWOOD Igathe to try and retrieve his resignation letter through the back door. It will NOT work. #DespotsMustFall,” said Miguna.

Polycarp Igathe's petition

His words came after Polycarp Igathe has filed a new petition with the High Court over his status as Nairobi Deputy Governor.

Mr. Igathe is seeking to have the court clarify whether his resignation was processed.

The former DG stated that although he tendered his resignation on January 12, 2018, he could not ascertain that it had gone through the proper channels.

"That the legal effect of the failure to formalize or recognize my resignation and the failure by the Nairobi County or any public institution to conduct any legal formalities to conclude my resignation is a matter to be determined by this honourable court in my humble view," his application read.

