Canada-based lawyer Miguna Miguna has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta is an irredeemable tribalist.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the exiled lawyer said the Head of State only visits the Nyanza region because of music and drama festivals, or when there is a funeral in the region.

He went on rubbish the development projects President Kenyatta has launched in the region, stating that the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu, which is named after his father, Jomo Kenyatta has no economic value for the people of Kisumu.

Miguna called on the president to build industries, schools, and health centers instead.

“Despot Uhuru Kenyatta is an irredeemable tribalist. He only visits Nyanza for music, drama and funerals. The stadium he opened in Kisumu named after his tyrannical father has zero economic value and will be used 3 times a year. Build INDUSTRIES, health centres and SCHOOLS,” said Miguna Miguna.

Miguna Miguna's post

On DP Ruto

Miguna’s words come a few days after he called out Deputy President William Ruto’s move to endorse UDA candidate Bishop Margaret Wanjiru for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

He added that the move goes against DP Ruto's "Hustler Nation" outfit.

"The Hustler Nation narrative/message is emotionally empowering to 99.9% of Kenyans. However, Kenyans deserve more than soundbites: They deserve leadership with integrity. Fronting Margaret Wanjiru for Nairobi is Anti-Hustlers," Miguna stated.